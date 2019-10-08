{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage Instrumental Music Department will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center located in the Cedar River Complex.

Featured will be the Middle School Concert Band and Cadet Band. The Fifth Grade Band will perform in their very first public concert.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for middle/high school students. Doors open at 6:40 p.m.

