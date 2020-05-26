Michael Mayer: District 4 candidate for Mitchell County Board of Supervisors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Michael Mayer is ready for a change in Mitchell County, and he thinks other people are, too; that’s why he’s running for the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors. Mayer is on the June 2 primary ballot as a Republican in District 4.

Mayer says he thinks having five supervisors instead of three will help bring that change. He was one of the people who voted to have five supervisors, and then he decided to run because of it.

“I just want to make practical decisions and try to save taxpayers money to benefit everybody in the county,” Mayer said when asked about his plans as a potential supervisor.

He is the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center’s building’s maintenance director. He says a lot of the skills he uses at his current job will be skills he can use as a supervisor.

“For over 20 years, I’ve been in charge of building maintenance at a nursing home, so I’m involved in budgets and numbers and hiring and firing and stuff like that,” says Mayer. “The supervisor job is just like that, just on a larger scale.”

Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.

