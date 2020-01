An unforeseen conflict with the performance date has prompted the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County to cancel its “Messiah” production this year.

The council extends its apologies for any confusion caused by an earlier announcement.

The council will revisit plans for a new production that will hopefully be held in 2021.

