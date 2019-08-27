As students in the three school districts in Mitchell County go back to class after summer vacation, some of them are meeting new teachers.
OSAGE
Keisha Trettin is the new business teacher for grades 9-12. Before coming to Osage, she was the Transition Alliance Program (TAP) coordinator at Charles City High School.
This is Trettin's seventh year of teaching.
Trettin said she is "excited for the opportunity to teach in this community where we live. I’m ready to meet students and families and begin the school year."
"My hope is for students who take my classes to be able to gain skills and confidence to handle life’s responsibilities," she said.
Joclyn Rawn is a new kindergarten teacher on staff this fall.
Rawn is in her ninth year of teaching. She previously taught in Charles City and Tennessee.
Rawn, who was born and raised in Osage, said she's excited to be teaching in her hometown.
One of her colleagues, Shelly Mohl, was Rawn's kindergarten teacher.
Rawn's daughter is in kindergarten this fall in the classroom next to hers, "so we will do it together," she said.
Ryan Fank is teaching special education at the high school.
He previously worked in the Clear Lake School District and also spent two years working with K-12 students through the Department of Human Services.
His most recent teaching job before coming to Osage was early elementary special education in Charles City.
"I'm excited to be back at the high school," Fank said.
St. Ansgar
Jena Hardy is the new special education teacher for grades 7-8.
She taught at Charles City Middle School for two years. Before that she was an instructor at Newman Catholic for a year.
"I'm excited to get started (at St. Ansgar) and meet with all my students and start building relationships with them," Hardy said.
Bret Williams will be teaching kindergarten this fall.
St. Ansgar is his first-ever teaching job.
It's unusual for kindergarten teachers to be men, according to Williams.
When he attended a recent meeting of all the elementary and preschool teachers in the county, "I was the only guy," he said.
Williams, who grew up in Stacyville and is a graduate of St. Ansgar High School, said it's exciting to be back in the district as a teacher.
Williams also will be the head varsity basketball for the Saints, so he will be working with both little children and high school students.
"I think that will be fun," he said.
Riceville
Amanda Eggerichs is teaching fifth grade this fall.
She previously taught for three years at Allamakee and one year at North Butler.
Eggerichs, a Riceville graduate, said she's "really looking forward to being a Wildcat again and beginning a new adventure."
Kayla Kraft is the new Elementary Special Education Level II teacher.
She's not only new to Riceville, but new to teaching.
Kraft said she is ready to meet her new students and is "looking forward to a successful first year teaching in Riceville."
Christy Sobolik is joining the staff as a behavior interventionist. She will be working with students with behavior needs and assisting staff with those students.
This is her first year as a behavior interventionist. For the past six years she as worked as a one-on-one paraprofessional in the elementary grades.
"I'm very excited to be a Wildcat," Sobolik said. "I'm very much looking forward to working with our incredible staff here and meeting all of the students."
