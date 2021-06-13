Medlangs’ Brown Swiss legacy continues

The Medlang family has been in the purebred Brown Swiss heifer business for nearly three quarters of a century.
That whole thing started when Charles Medlang's father, uncle and grandparents bought six purebred Brown Swiss heifers in the late 1940s.
Now Medlang, along with his wife Linda, son Steven, and daughter Michelle, own and operate the Medlang Brown Swiss Dairy west and north of Kensett.
“In the beginning the dairy was a family affair and my uncle, grandparents, and our family used to milk in three different locations, and often we drove our cattle from one place to another on the road,” said Medlang, who just celebrated his 70th birthday.
When the first Brown Swiss heifers were bought in the 1940s, the Medlangs were milking assorted breeds of dairy cattle and the family slowly transitioned to a purebred Brown Swiss herd.
Charles and his father, James, later bought out Charles’ uncle’s milking herd, and the partnership milked up to 120 head of cows by the early 1980s. In 1989, James retired and the partnership had a dispersal sale.
“When my dad and I had our dispersal sale, our cattle went to a lot of different states,” Charles said. He and Linda bought back some of the prime dairy stock to begin their own Brown Swiss herd.
The Medlangs' breeding stock has been well known over the years. In 1981, the family showed the Reserve Champion Brown Swiss Milk Cow at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.
The family has also sold animals through the Iowa State Brown Swiss sale.
“A lot of cows that were raised here have gone to foreign countries," Steven said. "A few years ago, we sent several breed heifers to Mexico, and we have sent breed heifers to both Italy and Japan.”
Steven is an AI Breeder and studies blood lines to improve the herd.
“Lately, I have been using semen from sons of show cows. Each of the bulls we use are a little different, and I use the semen that best matches each cow,” he said.
Viewing the Medlang’s herd, it’s evident the large structured cows have good blood lines behind them.
“We like Brown Swiss cows, because they are calm most of the time, and they can tolerate extreme weather conditions better than some of the other breeds,” Linda said. “Kids can be around them with little concern.”
“I like Brown Swiss because their milk is more valuable,” added Steven. “Our Brown Swiss cows run from 4.6 to 4.7 butterfat in the wintertime, and their milk contains higher protein than other breeds.
"A Brown Swiss will produce about 11 pounds of cheese per 100 pounds of milk, while some other breeds will only produce about 10 pounds of cheese per 100 pounds of milk. Because of the higher protein and butterfat, we usually get from three to four dollars over base price for our milk.”
Since Charles has had Parkinson Disease for the past 15 years, most of the daily operations of the farm and dairy have been taken over by Steven. He has some assistance with milking from Dalton Logeman, who attends Northwood High School, and Steven’s sister, Michelle, who works in Rochester, Minnesota.
Michelle also works with local 4-Hers who show some of the Medlang Swiss at the Worth County Fair.
“Kids come here and she teaches them to walk the cattle, and how to clip them for the show-ring,” Linda said.
Despite Charles' disability, he is also actively engaged in the farming operation.
“Dad helps with field work and other chores," Steven said. "Last fall, he made 45 trips to town with corn, and he helps with tillage in the spring."
Charles began dairying using a pipeline and bucket milkers. In 1972, he and his dad put in a pipeline for milking. In 2006, the Medlangs put up a unique compost barn where sawdust is used to keep the herd clean and dry. The free loafing area for the cows is only cleaned once a year, while sawdust is added as needed. As the sawdust mounts, it provides heat for the cows throughout the winter.
The area where the cow’s eat is cleaned daily with a skid loader.
The barn’s side curtains provide ventilation for the herd, and the cows are fed once a day in stanchions, which can be used when a cow needs medical attention, or when Steven AI breeds them.
A computer system records each cow’s movement and temperature. An activity monitor is attached to a strap on each cow’s neck, which continually records this data, and the computer also records each cow’s daily milk production.
Steven helped to design the double eight milking parlor that was built in 2010. Linda designed the adjoining office space.
“We don’t calf from December 1 through March 1, because we lack facilities for our calves" Steven said. "We sell our bull calves when they are 1 to 2 weeks old to a local farmer. We keep our heifers for replacements and breed them at 16 months of age. We only occasionally buy heifers or cows out of the state sale, otherwise we raise our own heifers."
Charles has seen a lot of changes since starting the dairy business.
“When I started, there were six milk trucks that came through this county, and now there are only three or four dairies in the county.”
Despite hard times, he still believes there is hope for family dairies.