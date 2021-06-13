Medlangs’ Brown Swiss legacy continues

"A Brown Swiss will produce about 11 pounds of cheese per 100 pounds of milk, while some other breeds will only produce about 10 pounds of cheese per 100 pounds of milk. Because of the higher protein and butterfat, we usually get from three to four dollars over base price for our milk.”

Since Charles has had Parkinson Disease for the past 15 years, most of the daily operations of the farm and dairy have been taken over by Steven. He has some assistance with milking from Dalton Logeman, who attends Northwood High School, and Steven’s sister, Michelle, who works in Rochester, Minnesota.

Michelle also works with local 4-Hers who show some of the Medlang Swiss at the Worth County Fair.

“Kids come here and she teaches them to walk the cattle, and how to clip them for the show-ring,” Linda said.

Despite Charles' disability, he is also actively engaged in the farming operation.

“Dad helps with field work and other chores," Steven said. "Last fall, he made 45 trips to town with corn, and he helps with tillage in the spring."