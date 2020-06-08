MCRHC board of trustees approves $2.48M loan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mitchell County Regional Health Center Board of Trustees held a public hearing over the phone on June 4 on a federal Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loan of up to $2.48 million to make up for lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board approved applying for the loan.

During the public hearing, MCRHC’s Chief Financial Officer Greg Burkel explained that the hospital experienced a revenue decline because elective surgeries and other non-essential services were postponed. He reported that the hospital lost 60 percent of its expected revenue in April; May saw less of a loss.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital and its clinics have 200 employees. None of them were furloughed due to COVID-19.

The SBA will forgive the loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks, and the money is used for payroll, mortgage interest, or utilities. The loan period is not to exceed more than two years. According to Burkel, it will end on June 21, but he said he plans on applying for the loan in August because there may be an extension beyond the eight week period.