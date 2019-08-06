{{featured_button_text}}
McIntire Vets 6

The Veterans Memorial in McIntire.

 STEVEN THOMPSON THE PRESS-NEWS

On  Saturday, Aug. 17, the residents of McIntire are set to celebrate their town's 125th anniversary.

The day-long celebration is set to begin at 10 a.m. with a tractor pull.

The majority of the activities begin later afternoon.

They include:

* Pony rides from 4-7 p.m.

* Veterans Memorial Wall Dedication at 5 p.m.

* Pulled-Pork Meal beginning at 5 p.m.

* Parade following meal at 6:30 p.m.

* Clear Blue Country (Joe Hanna) live music at 7 p.m. 

There will be food stands and dairy wagon along with an historical display at City Hall.

