On Saturday, Aug. 17, the residents of McIntire are set to celebrate their town's 125th anniversary.
The day-long celebration is set to begin at 10 a.m. with a tractor pull.
The majority of the activities begin later afternoon.
They include:
* Pony rides from 4-7 p.m.
* Veterans Memorial Wall Dedication at 5 p.m.
* Pulled-Pork Meal beginning at 5 p.m.
* Parade following meal at 6:30 p.m.
* Clear Blue Country (Joe Hanna) live music at 7 p.m.
There will be food stands and dairy wagon along with an historical display at City Hall.
