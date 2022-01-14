MCEDC and Osage maintain 28E agreement

Director Sheri Penney was present to update the council on the 28E agreement Osage City Council has with the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission. At the Jan 10 meeting she indicated the two sides had touched upon the issue the previous fall.

“After receiving guidance from the State Auditor’s Office, we have decided to not make any changes with our 28E agreements with any of the communities, including Osage,” Penney said. “So we will continue to uphold the 28E agreement that is in place, and we appreciate your continued support of MCEDC.

“It’s within your best interest and our best interest given the State Auditor’s Office that we do continue with our 28E agreement that outlines your contributions and keeps everything… public money is very transparent.”

In other business, the Osage City Council approved several pay certificates and a change order regarding the new well and water tower and sludge storage tank projects.

Partial pay certificate number 10 for the new well and water tower, contract III with Henkel Construction was approved. The council also approved a change order and a final pay certificate for the new sludge storage tank project.

“We’re still on track schedule-wise,” said engineer Tom Madden.

The council approved an IEDA Downtown Housing Grant Application for the Maple Heights Project at 702 Main Street in Osage. It is in the urban revitalization district, and the project would qualify for the tax abatement program.

New Osage Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelby Blake was introduced by outgoing director Kati Henry.

The council voted to table a decision on computers for Osage Police Department squad cars until the Jan. 24 meeting.

“The county’s got them already,” said Osage Police Chief Brian Wright of the computers. “They found they’re quicker for citations, accident reports, calls for services, better documentation on our end.”

For computers, printers and scanners the police department received a quote of around $45,000.

The council approved Mayor Steve Cooper’s January appointments. These included a two-year term for Mayor Pro Tem Brian Adams; Police Chief Brian Wright; and Treasurer Trever Olsen.

The council also approved its January appointments. These included the Board of Adjustment, five year term for Andy Brumm, which expires in 2026; Planning and Zoning five-year term for Kurt Mills, which expires 2026; Kurt Angell as Fire Chief, one year term; two year terms for City Clerk Cathy Penney, City Attorney Brian McPhail, Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay, Public Works Superintendent Jon Eagen, Animal Control Officer Mark Evans, Water Superintendent Gary Schneider, Sanitary Sewer Superintendent Kurt Angell, and Cemetery Sexton Casey Thurnau. Also two year terms, Disaster Services Larry Mork; 911 Representative Kurt Angell; and Economic Development, Larry Mork.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

