Carry Mayer is the newest member of the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, from Mitchell County.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year.
Mayer has been dedicated to the Mitchell County 4-H program for more than 25 years, as a 4-H parent, leader, fair volunteer, guest speaker and Clover Kids program volunteer.
With her guidance and support, all three daughters, Kelly, Angela and Jessica were very successful in the Mitchell County 4-H program. In 2002, after Mayer’s children graduated from 4-H, she started the Osage Snappy Clippers, an afterschool 4-H club, which was active for 10 years.
Finding herself with time after retiring, Mayer continues to share her love of quilting and sewing with another generation of 4-H youth. She hosted a 4-H sewing workshop for beginners over winter break. Students loved learning how to choose fabrics using the elements and principals of design, measure and cut fabric and use a sewing machine. In addition, Mayer is an active volunteer with the Afterschool Clover Kids program at Osage Community Schools sharing her time and talents.
Mayer, a retired school teacher, has a true passion for teaching and a strong sense of community. She and her husband, Roger, reside in the community of St. Ansgar.
