Market beef ID deadline approaching

The deadline for market beef identification is approaching. All market steers and market heifers must be owned and identified in 4-H Online by Tuesday, Feb. 1. By the time of the weigh-in, the animal(s) must be cared for by the 4-H member, according to the press release.
4-H families will need to enter the animal information in 4-H Online. The 4-H county staff will then double-check the entries with paperwork filled out at weigh-in.
For assistance, contact the Mitchell County ISU Extension and Outreach Office at 641-732-5574.