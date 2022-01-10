 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Market beef ID deadline approaching

The deadline for market beef identification is approaching. All market steers and market heifers must be owned and identified in 4-H Online by Tuesday, Feb. 1. By the time of the weigh-in, the animal(s) must be cared for by the 4-H member, according to the press release.

Beef-2-18.JPG

Sam Juenger showing his Market Beef at the 2019 Mitchell County Fair Beef Show.

4-H families will need to enter the animal information in 4-H Online. The 4-H county staff will then double-check the entries with paperwork filled out at weigh-in.

For assistance, contact the Mitchell County ISU Extension and Outreach Office at 641-732-5574.

