Mark Morley Hendrickson: District 5 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors

Mark Morley Hendrickson is hoping he will be a third-generation Mitchell County Supervisors Board member after the June 2 primary election. Hendrickson’s grandfather and father were both on the Supervisors Board; Morris Hendrickson was on the board from 1947 to 1964, and Don Hendrickson was on it from 1985-1996. Mark would be the only person in Iowa to be a third-generation board member.

Hendrickson is running for the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors as a Republican in District 5.

“I think my father made a big impact in my life,” says Hendrickson. “Being fair was his biggest thing, be as fair as you can with everybody. That’s pretty much what I was brought up on (…). He influenced me quite a bit.”

Hendrickson has a lot of things he wants to accomplish if he becomes a board member. He wants to keep the county’s spending to a minimum and help with the housing shortage. He also says that mental health is important to him, so he wants to improve the county’s approach to that issue as well. Lastly, he wants to continue the county’s economic development in a forward motion.

He understands that the county’s spending can be an issue and plans on prioritize the county’s needs in order to figure out how money can best be spent.