Marcks and Parks projects qualify for state fair competition

Her Butterfly Art was produced out of copper and an old piece of rotted wood found in their yard. The piece has a wooden stand and the mounted butterfly was produced out of copper.

“First I had to chisel off the dead wood. Then we used three coats of Australian Timber Oil to keep the remaining wood from weathering,” said Parks. She drew and cut out a stencil and used a marker to draw out the lines on the soft copper. “Dad showed me how to use a chisel to make different lines. One special chisel could be moved along to make those lines. I then made my own copper nails to nail the butterfly to the wooden stand.”

“I drilled holes where the butterfly’s antennas should be and used copper wire for them. I coated the butterfly with bee’s wax.”

Another of Parks' products was an iron cross. Her dad Adam, who is qualified in blacksmithing, taught her how to use both hot and cold forging. To produce the cross she first measured and cut the metal, and used a propane torch to heat it.