A Minnesota man was injured when the driver of a car he was in lost apparently lost control and went into the Little Cedar River in Mitchell County Saturday. 

Tyler Kiefer, 23, Rochester, Minn., was a passenger in a Chevy Impala driven by Dylan Henaman, 23, McIntire, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 

Henaman was eastbound on 430th Street near Quail Avenue at 5:14 p.m. northeast of the town of Little Cedar when he lost control of the car while attempting to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed, the report stated. 

The car entered the north ditch and came to rest on its roof in the river, according to the report. 

The State Patrol was assisted by the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office and the St. Ansgar and Osage Fire and EMS departments. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

-- Mary Pieper

