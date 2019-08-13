The CRC’s mission is to “Bring Communities Together to Meet, Play, Learn, and Enjoy.”
With that goal in mind, the Cedar River Complex (CRC) staff created its USA Track and Field Certified Marathon, Half Marathon and 10k event, called “Main to Main,” which is being held, for the second year, on Saturday, Aug. 24. The race, held in the morning, goes from downtown Osage to downtown St. Ansgar.
As of last Wednesday, participants from 13 states and registered for one of the races, representing 61 zip codes from across the United Stated.
“We want to encourage athletes to push their minds and bodies,” said CRC Director Gayle Nelson, “but also involve and showcase the beauty of Mitchell County, and its people.”
This year’s theme is cows, which will be displayed on race T-shirts and awards.
“I personally love the moos. They make me smile,” Nelson said. “They have good nutritional value and it fits our county.”
Nelson said the CRC team starts planning the event in November, meeting weekly to brainstorm, plan, and delegate ideas of how they can make this a great event.
“The Team’s energy and creativity go a long ways from how we can involve various groups, to even running the route themselves,” Nelson said.
The day of the race, the CRC team will start at 2 a.m. preparing the route and setting up the start/finish line. Nelson said the route will be closed to thru traffic and completely closed on Foothill Ave for runners’ safety until 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Nelson said in addition to the CRC team there are donors, volunteers, medical team members and law enforcement officers, who all help to make the day a great and safe event for participants as well as spectators.
“We want to thank everyone for taking the time to cheer on our runners, keeping our participants safe, supporting the CRC, and encouraging wellness,” Nelson said. “This event is not possible without everyone.”
Nelson said the CRC team is still in need of volunteers for intersection directors and water stations. We also encourage people to cheer on our runners and walkers.
“I heard if you look closely you may see a unicorn and a giant pickle on the route,” Nelson said with a smile.
If individuals or groups are interested in volunteering, please contact the Cedar River Complex at 832-3600 for more information.
