Decemberfest, which kicks off this week with Small Business Saturday, continues next week with the Osage Chamber of Commerce’s “Magic on Main” holiday celebration that will feature a number of festive events, Dec. 6-8.
Free horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered from 3:30-6:30 p.m. along Main Street. The traditional tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m. The tree this year, donated by Craig Roalfs, will be located on the lawn of Osage City Hall. Santa Claus will be on hand to greet kids and have their photos taken from 5-7 p.m. at Shelter Insurance. Children will also be encouraged to drop off their letters to Santa at the mailbox at City Hall, and are promised a return letter from Santa if they include a pre-stamped return envelope.
The Cedar River Complex staff will welcome runners to the “Sweat-er Dash” at a 5 p.m. registration in front of the Wellness Center, followed by the 5:30 p.m. 1-mile dash around the CRC. Runners are encouraged to wear their ugly (or good-looking) holiday sweaters to the fun event, and all ages are welcome. Hot chocolate will welcome runners at the finish line. Runners can register on race day, or by contacting the CRC in advance. Cost is $1.
The fun continues on Saturday, Dec. 7 with a new event, organized by Iowa BIG students Erica Nasstrom and Makayla Maakestad. A holiday lighted parade will be held at 6 p.m. The parade, already with entries, will celebrate the season with themes chosen by the entrants. “Christmas Vacation” has already inspired two entries, and “Christmas Story” will be themed in the other.
“It’s an activity we think people will enjoy; we want people to have fun,” said Josh Byrnes, who is working with the students on the event. There are no prizes or charge for entry. While registrations are preferred (at decemberfest@osage.net), parade entrants are also welcomed to just come to the high school parking lot for lineup prior to parade time. The parade route will travel down Ninth Street to Main Street, following the homecoming route.
Another fun event on Saturday will be the Fat Bike Holiday Ride, a 10-mile lighted-bike trek along the Harry Cook and Greenbelt trails, beginning at 4 p.m. at Limestone Brewers. Riders in the free event will join in the lighted parade following the ride and then return to the brewery to watch the best decorated bike earn the prize of a crowler from Limestone. Registration can be made just before the ride. There is no fee.
On Sunday, Dec. 7, the Iowa BIG students will organize a night of caroling. Those interested should come to the high school choir room (enter through middle school doors and take a right) at 4:30 p.m.
Other Decemberfest events also continue over this weekend, including the Chamber’s Great Holiday Giveaway and the Holly Jolly Scavenger Hunt; both award prizes in Chamber bucks. Check local businesses for sign-up. The promotions end at the end of the day on Sunday, Dec. 8.
A community lighting contest is now on display with 25 entries, sponsored by Osage Municipal Utilities and organized by Iowa BIG students. Maps to the locations may be obtained in local businesses and balloting for the winner in four categories must be done in the stores. Prizes will be awarded including a “Clark Griswold Traveling Trophy.” The displays will remain until the New Year.
Retailers will continue with their own in-store promotions, as well as be open during extended hours, during the Magic on Main weekend.
Magic on Main is sponsored by Fox River, Osage Floral & Gifts, Shelter Insurance and Milkhouse Candles.
