A community lighting contest is now on display with 25 entries, sponsored by Osage Municipal Utilities and organized by Iowa BIG students. Maps to the locations may be obtained in local businesses and balloting for the winner in four categories must be done in the stores. Prizes will be awarded including a “Clark Griswold Traveling Trophy.” The displays will remain until the New Year.
Finally, don't forget about the Elf Trap Challenge at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the library.
Becky and Mark Johnson making lefse in their diner window (BecMar Diner).
