The magic was in the air last weekend in Osage.

From the clip-clop of horses hooves to the faces outside the window where lefse was being made, Christmas was everywhere as the city kicked off its Decemberfest with Magic on Main.

And if you missed the fun on Saturday and Sunday, there's more coming.

Magic on Main

Max and Miranda Erickson appear happy to be sitting on Santa and Mrs. Claus' lap.

A community lighting contest is now on display with 25 entries, sponsored by Osage Municipal Utilities and organized by Iowa BIG students. Maps to the locations may be obtained in local businesses and balloting for the winner in four categories must be done in the stores. Prizes will be awarded including a “Clark Griswold Traveling Trophy.” The displays will remain until the New Year.

Finally, don't forget about the Elf Trap Challenge at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the library.

Magic on Main in Osage

