Maggi Steele continues performance training In Spain

Life in Europe has been an exciting adventure for her.

“The summer temperatures there are a lot warmer, and the winters are cool. It gets down to 30s in the winter. The food is a lot healthier than in America, and they have healthier ways of preparing it. The stores open around 8 a.m., but close down from three to five hours in the afternoon for a siesta. They reopen and stay open, until eight or nine in the evening. Restaurants stay open much later than that,” said Steele.

“There is a very large African and Arab influence in the city. Everywhere in Europe, countries are more diversified than the U.S., because they have more access to more cultures. My school of around 300, is English (British) and students from 60 different countries attend there. I miss being over there,” said Steele, who comes back to the states in the summer to earn money for her schooling.

Recently she came upon an idea to make money while attending classes.

“I was on the internet and came upon an idea of how to make Resin Earrings. After studying the process online, I purchased the kit to produce the earrings. The liquid resin is poured into different shaped molds where it takes 48 hours to dry into plastic,” said Steele, who then attaches the metal parts that hold the molded earring to one’s ear.