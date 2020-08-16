Maggi Steele continues performance training In Spain

On July 19 Maggi Steele, who grew up in Osage and Saint Ansgar, boarded a plane to journey back to Barcelona, Spain, where she will start her last year of school at the Institute of the Arts Barcelona.
Steele, who will be entering her third and final year in obtaining a degree in musical theater with a focus on dance, lives in the Barcelona suburb of Sitges.
“One of the biggest highlights of living there is being right on the Mediterranean,” said Steele.
Steele’s interest in the performing arts started at a very young age.
“I started training at a dance studio in Austin, Minnesota, at the age of three. Over the years I have been in many musicals and plays. In sixth grade I got to perform with the Russian Ballet,” said Steele, who missed performing in the Summer Stock Theater at the Cedar River Complex, which was canceled because of COVID-19. Previously she has performed in 10 Summer Stock productions. She had a major role, and solo danced in, “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat,” and last summer played the role of Kathy in the production of “9 to 5.”
Her journey toward a European education came as a surprise.
“I went to the Unified Auditions in Chicago, and I didn’t even know the Institute of the Arts Barcelona existed. They saw me perform and offered me a scholarship,” said Steele, who enrolled at the institute in the fall of 2018.
Life in Europe has been an exciting adventure for her.
“The summer temperatures there are a lot warmer, and the winters are cool. It gets down to 30s in the winter. The food is a lot healthier than in America, and they have healthier ways of preparing it. The stores open around 8 a.m., but close down from three to five hours in the afternoon for a siesta. They reopen and stay open, until eight or nine in the evening. Restaurants stay open much later than that,” said Steele.
“There is a very large African and Arab influence in the city. Everywhere in Europe, countries are more diversified than the U.S., because they have more access to more cultures. My school of around 300, is English (British) and students from 60 different countries attend there. I miss being over there,” said Steele, who comes back to the states in the summer to earn money for her schooling.
Recently she came upon an idea to make money while attending classes.
“I was on the internet and came upon an idea of how to make Resin Earrings. After studying the process online, I purchased the kit to produce the earrings. The liquid resin is poured into different shaped molds where it takes 48 hours to dry into plastic,” said Steele, who then attaches the metal parts that hold the molded earring to one’s ear.
“I use lots of different colors, and sometimes mix them, to color the plastic in the earrings,” she said.
Though she will be producing the earrings in Spain, she hopes to market some of them to customers in the U.S.
“I am hoping to post my earrings online using Instagram and Facebook, and then ship them from wherever I am,” said Steele.
As she finishes her final year of school, she looks toward a career in the performing arts.
“After graduation, I am planning on joining a touring group, or moving to England and getting into a production in London,” said Steele.
