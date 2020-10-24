Madalyn Harken new vet tech at Osage Veterinary Clinic

Madalyn (Kuhn) Harken grew up in Riceville and had considered being a veterinarian, but because of the extensive training need to become one, she began working after graduating from Riceville High School in 2016.

Harken later took a job with Iowa Select Farms, and worked in a swine farrowing barn for a year.

“I have always loved animals, and wanted to know about what goes on behind the scenes, and I had always wanted to be a veterinarian, but that took a lot of schooling,” said Harken.

In 2019 she decided to enroll in the veterinary technician program at North East Iowa Community College in Calmar and finished the two-year course in August of 2020. Harken stated her class was originally scheduled to graduate in May, but with the COVID-19 interruption the class was extended to August.

“While in school we had to learn how to diagnose and examine both large and small animals. We were schooled in diseases and how to prevent them. We were taught how to assist and monitor during surgeries, and how to pull calves. We learned about nutrition, and pharmacology and how to administer shots, when the veterinarian prescribes them. We were also taught about filing and office work,” said Harken.