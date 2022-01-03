Lori Biwer-Stewart's art featured at Upper Iowa

The works of Osage, Iowa, artist Lori Biwer-Stewart will be featured at Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at Upper Iowa University's (UIU) Fayette Campus Jan. 10 to Feb. 18. The solo exhibit, titled "Red Winged Blackbirds and Talking Trees," opens with an artist talk and reception from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.

"Many of my pieces encourage interpretation and have symbolic images such as keys, birds or doors that help to tell a story," Biwer-Stewart said. "Crows, ravens and other birds are often included, if not the main characters, in my work. I find them inspiring and eerily humanlike.

“I also give great thought to my titles. In fact, most of the time I know the title before I create the image. Random words or phrases from books, music, quotes or just general conversation tend to haunt me until I jot them down in my journal to later inspire a piece of art."

According to the press release, Biwer-Stewart earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in commercial design at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. She has worked in the graphic design field for over 30 years and has held a variety of design positions with newspapers, a signage company and commercial printers. A native of Elma, Biwer-Stewart is currently employed as a marketing coordinator for a steel door manufacturing company.

Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery is located in Edgar Fine Arts Hall at UIU's Fayette Campus. The gallery is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours are subject to change.

