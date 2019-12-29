Looking back: Top stories of Mitchell County in 2019

The more names that appeared in Mitchell County Press stories, the better, it appears. We looked at our website to determine which 10 stories were the most read of 2019. And the most popular, without question, were the ones where everybody knew somebody.
Here are the stories, in reverse order.
10. Grandstands full of fun and energy at Mitchell County Fair
The grandstand entertainment at this year's Mitchell County Fair was full of energy and high-octane excitement.
The grandstand was dominated with car/truck-related fun: Tuff Trucks, tractor pulls, figure 8 races and the popular demo derby.
Masters of Disasters ended the fair on Saturday night.
New entertainment this year could found in the Limestone Brewers Beer Garden.
9. Osage Schools holds first Athletic Hall of Fame induction
Osage Community Schools formed its first Athletic Hall of Fame with its first class of honorees being recognized during homecoming festivities.
The Hall of Fame committee selected the following individuals to be a part of its inaugural 2019 Athletic HOF class - Gerald Leeman, individual wrestler; 1923 Boys Basketball team; Doug Schwab, individual wrestler; Mark Schwab, individual wrestler; 1992 Girls Basketball team; Susan Helfter, individual track; and the 1940 High School Wrestling team; Dr. Mark Haganman, friend of Osage athletics, Ron Betts, friend of Osage athletics.
The induction took place on Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Osage High School gymnasium.
The purpose of the Osage High School Hall of Fame is to honor those Green Devils who have accomplished extraordinary feats in extra-curricular activities and to honor those who have made great contributions to Osage High School activities over a period of many years.
“I have been amazed at the quality and quantity of tremendous athletes who have come through this school,” said Osage Schools Athletic Director Michael Henson. “I wanted to create a way to honor and recognize them and all of their achievements.
“As you look at the list of Inductees in our Inaugural class, you can't help but be impressed. We have state champions, Olympic qualifiers and medalists, as well as individuals who have given decades to Osage athletics as coaches and/or volunteers,” Henson said.
8. Fourth of July celebrated in Osage
The Fourth of July in Osage included a full day of events from morning to early evening.
The day started with a 5K Run, sponsored by the Osage Education Foundation. Later in the morning was the annual Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by the Osage Chamber of Commerce.
Following the parade, at the CRC Events Center and Mitchell County Fairgrounds, was the 63rd annual Town and Country BBQ sponsored by the Mitchell County Farm Bureau.
The afternoon ended with the Mitchell County Rodeo Association's annual rodeo.
7. Take time to slow down and shut off equipment
Jacob Chambers nearly lost his arms in a farming accident on August 7, 2008.
About to enter his sophomore year at Osage High School, Chambers was familiar with the large round baler he decided to operate that warm August day.
Having just fixed the baler before he went out to bale, Chambers decided to fix it again, but in the process, both arms became stuck in the baler. He basically sat in the baler for approximately an hour.
When eventually rescued, Chambers spent two weeks at Mayo for surgeries and therapy. He recovered nearly full use of his arms and hands.
Since that accident, Chambers has been a speaker at Farm Safety Camps conducted by the Mitchell County, ISU Extension Office.
“The message I would give to those who work around farm machinery is, slowdown and take your time, shut off your equipment, and lock out your hydraulics,” Chambers said.
6. Meet the new teachers at Mitchell County schools
Mitchell County students had a few new teachers greet them when they went back to school last fall.
OSAGE
Keisha Trettin is the new business teacher for grades 9-12. Joclyn Rawn is a new kindergarten teacher on staff this fall. Ryan Fank is teaching special education at the high school.
ST. ANSGAR
Jena Hardy is the new special education teacher for grades 7-8. Bret Williams is teaching kindergarten this fall.
RICEVILLE
Amanda Eggerichs is teaching fifth grade this fall. Kayla Kraft is the new Elementary Special Education Level II teacher. Christy Sobolik is joining the staff as a behavior interventionist.
5. Man injured when car goes into river in Mitchell County
A Minnesota man was injured when the driver of a car he was in lost apparently lost control and went into the Little Cedar River in Mitchell County.
Tyler Kiefer, 23, Rochester, Minn., was a passenger in a Chevy Impala driven by Dylan Henaman, 23, McIntire, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
Henaman was eastbound on 430th Street near Quail Avenue northeast of the town of Little Cedar when he lost control of the car while attempting to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed.
The car entered the north ditch and came to rest on its roof in the river, according to the report.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office and the St. Ansgar and Osage Fire and EMS departments.
4. Completion of new Sacred Heart Church in Osage celebrated
Items from the the 90-year-old former church, such as the altar, pews, stained-glass windows and paintings depicting the Stations of the Cross, were incorporated into the new, one-story structure which is more modern and accessible.
Leo Chisholm, co-chairman of the building committee, said he loves the new church, which he described as "bright and cheerful."
"It's probably one of the greatest assets Osage is going to have for many, many years," he said.
The Most Rev. Michael Jackels, archbishop of Dubuque, was the celebrant for the first Mass in the new church on March 2.
Chisholm said the service was "beautiful, magnificent."
3. Several area athletes qualify for state track meet
The following area athletes, from Osage, Riceville and St. Ansgar High School, qualified for the state track and field meet, took place from Thursday, May 16 to Saturday, May 18, at Drake University in Des Moines.
Osage girls: Meredith Street, Paige Kisley, Libby Schwamman in individual events; the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle relay members Libby Schwamman, Sydney Midlang, Ainsley Dodd, Paige Kisley, Kate Mostek and Megan Krebsbach; 4x100 meter relay members Katelyn Halbach, Meredith Street, Rylie Olson, Paige Kisley, Nasvy Cibrian and Madi Adams; 4x200 relay members Katelyn Halbach, Rylie Olson, Paige Kisley, Meredith Street, Libby Schwamman and Katie Smith.
Osage boys: Caleb Sledd and Wesley Smith in individual events; 800 sprint medley members Wesley Smith, Gage Belz, Brett Bobinet and Nathan Havel.
Riceville girls: Julia Klaes and Abby Marr.
St. Ansgar girls: Hanna Taylor, Kira Baldus and Addy Carlson in individual events; 4x400 meter relay members Meaghan Davis, Lauren Bork, Taylor Hanna, Madison Minnis, Addy Carlson and Ella Brown; 4x800, relay members Lauren Bork, Gracie Urbatsch, Haley Peterson, Hali Anderson, Addy Carlson and Addy Witt; 800 sprint medley members Gabby Finberg, Jaci Woods, Madi Soltau, Taylor Hanna, Tanyon Schutjer and Madison Minnis; distance medley relay members Kirsten Boerjan, Jadyn Anderson, Ella Brown, Addy Carlson, Madi Soltau and Hali Anderson.
St. Ansgar boys: Seth Hershey, Riley Witt, Sage Hulshizer and Collin Kramer in individual events; 4x400 meter relay team members Braden Powers, Mark Bless, Seth Hershey, Skylar Blunt, Ryan Cole and Griffin Carlson; 4x800 relay members Skylar Blunt, Mark Bless, Taylor Hillman, Braden Powers, Seth Hershey and Sawyer Smith; 4x110 meter hurdles members Mark Williams, Adam Williams, Lorne Isler, Jack Sievert, Collin Kramer and Sawyer Smith; 800 sprint medley relay members Ryan Cole, Sam Juenger, Collin Kramer, Braden Powers, Skylar Blunt and Jack Sievert.
2. Osage resident dies in accident
The Mitchell County Sheriff's Department reported the death of an Osage resident, resulting from an accident.
On April 4 at approximately 3:12 p.m. an accident resulted in the death of Jacqqueline Sue Kapustynski, 52, in the 3500 block of Noble Ave., Osage.
According to the sheriff's report, Kapustynski was killed while clearing an area of timber, a tree got lodged, fell, striking her.
Emergency services responded to the scene but were unable to provide life saving measures.
Assisting at the scene were the Osage Fire Service and the Mitchell County Ambulance Service.
1. Candidates announced for Mister, Miss fair contests
The 2019 Little Miss and Mister Mitchell County Contest as part of the Mitchell County Fair is always popular.
The Little Miss Mitchell County contestants were Stella DeMaris, daughter of Wes and Ashley DeMaris; Maci Malmin, daughter of Mike and Jill Malmin; Kate Darrow, daughter of Brett and Melinda Darrow; Elise Peterson, daughter of J.R. and Lisa Peterson; Scarlett Sherrard, daughter of Rob and Amber Sherrard; Abby Rice, daughter of Jason and Bridget Rice and Natasha Duryee; Nevaeh Jo Anderson, daughter of Andrea Johnson and Tanner Larson; Halle Voight, daughter of David and Lindsay Voight; Rose O'Banion, daughter of Stephanie Kloberdanz and Jeremiah O'Banion; Hadley Whipple, daughter of Sam Whipple and Eric Whipple; Charlie Johnson, daughter of Chelsea Wogstad and Jacob Johnson; Taryn Georgen, daughter of Ryan and Tiffany Goergen; Marleigh Burton, daughter of Jason and Jocelyn Cole; Anastin Cimmiyotti, daughter of Justin and Angela Cimmiyotti; Brailee Eastman, daughter of Chris and Erica Bill; Llydia Miller, daughter of Daniel and Katie Miller; Nora Balsley, daughter of Derek and Jessica Balsley; Kaylen Bartz, daughter of Matt and Nicole Bartz; Paetyn Hobbs, daughter of Kyle and Sarah Hobbs; and Brynlee Kleckner, daughter of Nicole Kleckner.
The Little Mr. Mitchell County contestants were Gage Adams, son of Matthew and Amanda Adams; Maxwell Malmin, son of Mike and Jill Malmin; Bryson Tusler, son of Melissa Tusler and Darin Tusler; Dakota Jordan, son of Sarah Jordan and Shawn Jordan; Caleb Rachut, son of Steve and Beth Rachut; Matthew Klapperich, son of Paul and Sarah Klapperich; Oliver Sonberg, son of Shawn and Becky Sonberg; Hayden McRoberts, son of Nathan and Jackie McRoberts; Chanslee Meitner, son of Brandon and Crystal Meitner; Gunner Schorg, son of George and Jaci Schorg; Tucker Hase, son of Kayla Hase and Zach Hase; Spencer Johanns, son of Joe and Ann Johanns; Owen Clark, son of Nicole Wigern and Adam Clark; Chase Eastman, son of Jess and Nancy Eastman; and Aiden Cook, son of Tyler and Kelsey Cook.
