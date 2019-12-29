Looking back: Top stories of Mitchell County in 2019

The induction took place on Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Osage High School gymnasium.

The purpose of the Osage High School Hall of Fame is to honor those Green Devils who have accomplished extraordinary feats in extra-curricular activities and to honor those who have made great contributions to Osage High School activities over a period of many years.

“I have been amazed at the quality and quantity of tremendous athletes who have come through this school,” said Osage Schools Athletic Director Michael Henson. “I wanted to create a way to honor and recognize them and all of their achievements.

“As you look at the list of Inductees in our Inaugural class, you can't help but be impressed. We have state champions, Olympic qualifiers and medalists, as well as individuals who have given decades to Osage athletics as coaches and/or volunteers,” Henson said.

8. Fourth of July celebrated in Osage

The Fourth of July in Osage included a full day of events from morning to early evening.

The day started with a 5K Run, sponsored by the Osage Education Foundation. Later in the morning was the annual Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by the Osage Chamber of Commerce.