Looking back: 7th and 8th grade POPS concert was March 12

The Seventh and Eigth grade Choral Music Department presented their annual POPS show “Throwback Tunes” on March 12. The choir consists of 80 students who rehearsed many hours to put their show together.

The audience was entertained with the choir singing the hit songs "Come Sail Away," "Rockin Gold," "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," and "That’s Entertainment." 

Students also showcased their talents by singing solos, duets, and various combined groups. We also enjoyed a contemporary dance solo by Eleanor Alonza and a piano solo by Henry Mauser to complete the show.

