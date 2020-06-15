Local students spring ISU graduates
Local students spring ISU graduates

Many students from Mitchell County graduated from Iowa State University this spring. Nearly 5,100 students received degrees from the university this spring. The commencement has been moved online due to COVID-19.  

The following are graduates of Iowa State University. 

Osage - Dakota Carpenter, Master of Education, Education; Collin Havel, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Cum Laude; Abigail Miller, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Emmi Taets, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business; and Kayla Uethe, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry. 

St. Ansgar - Ashley Frodl, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business; Jessica Hansen, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics (H SCI), and Alexandra Patterson, Master of Accounting, Accounting. 



