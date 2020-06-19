Local students become UNI graduates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1,420 students graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. Six of those graduates were from Mitchell County.

The following are graduates from the University of Northern Iowa.

Osage - Alyssa Henson, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Destiny Thompson, Bachelor of Arts, MIS: Business Analytics Supply Chain Management.

Riceville - Tyrone Oulman, Master of Arts, Leisure Youth & Human Services.

St. Ansgar - Ethan Mayer, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Finance Management; and Marandah Scott, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology and Sociology.

Stacyville - Adam Koenigs, Bachelor of Arts, Physical Education.

