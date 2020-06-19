Local students become UNI graduates

1,420 students graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. Six of those graduates were from Mitchell County.
The following are graduates from the University of Northern Iowa.
Osage - Alyssa Henson, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; and Destiny Thompson, Bachelor of Arts, MIS: Business Analytics Supply Chain Management.
Riceville - Tyrone Oulman, Master of Arts, Leisure Youth & Human Services.
St. Ansgar - Ethan Mayer, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Finance Management; and Marandah Scott, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology and Sociology.
Stacyville - Adam Koenigs, Bachelor of Arts, Physical Education.
