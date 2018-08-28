Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Youth Entrepreneurial Academy students (back row, from left to right) Tommy Elias, Tony Cadena, Charles McManemy, Trace Gau, Brecken Huisman-Buringurd, Denzel Decker, Michael Wallin, Kaleb Osier. (front row) Cydney Shackleton, Clara Dow, Ike Branstad, Madelyn Kollasch, Kara Branstad.

MASON CITY | The North Iowa Area Community College John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (NIACC JPEC) conducted the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy on July 9-13 sponsored by the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Foundation.

The academy is offered annually and free to all high school students interested in entrepreneurship.

This year 13 high school students attended the academy including Brecken Huisman-Buringurd from St. Ansgar High School

Throughout the entire week, students had the opportunity to network with local entrepreneurs, develop leadership skills, and gain fundamental skills required when starting a business.  

Lindsey Falk, owner of L.R. Falk Construction, was the keynote speaker for the week.

