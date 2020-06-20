Local soybean producers have questions in wake of Dicamba ruling

A publication by Iowa State University’s Center for Agriculture and Taxation listed the following EPA rulings:

“Distribution or sale by any person is generally prohibited except for ensuring proper disposal or return to the registrant.”

“Growers and commercial applicators may use existing stocks that were in their possession on June 3, 2020, the effective date of the court decision. Such use must be consistent with the products previously-approved label, and may not continue after July 31.”

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue continues to support the EPA’s ruling stating he thinks those who have the product on hand should be allowed to use it up until the EPA’s July 31 deadline.

Plaintiffs in the case continue to pursue the banning of the chemical immediately, which could leave millions of gallons stranded in the supply chain. Some farmers are concerned that the legal action was taken in an Appeal Court where few soybeans are grown.

“Farmers bought and paid for the legal use of the chemical. They were in the process of using it when the ruling came down. It was a product that was effective against chemical resistant Water Hemp,” said Wayne Fredericks, who grows crop farms in the Osage area.