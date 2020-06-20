Local soybean producers have questions in wake of Dicamba ruling

Farmers have had enough frustration with the pandemic, food chain processing issues, and low commodity prices, but now the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals recent ruling that vacated the registration of the herbicide Dicamba has soybean producers asking questions.
The chemical, which is known to be highly effective against broad-leaf weeds and chemical resident Water Hemp in soybeans, has been a controversial product since its conception.
Following the court’s ruling, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set forth its regulations to ban some of the chemical’s uses. Because many soybean farmers, chemical suppliers, and custom applicators had the chemical on hand, and were in the process of using it to spray fields, the EPA regulations have allowed the use of the chemical that was on site as of June 3, until July 31.
Since Dicamba’s early uses, it’s had incidents of volatizing after application, when temperatures were over 85 degrees. After volatizing it can move down toward lower topography or drift in wind currents and settle in nearby vineyards, orchards, and soybean fields that did not carry the Dicamba-trait, and adversely affect crops or destroy them. Because of its instability with high temps, some states have restrictions on using the chemical after certain dates.
The court’s ruling came out on June 3, and by June 8 the EPA issued a cancelation order for three Dicamba technologies. The EPA’s cancelation order surrounded Bayer’s XtendiMax with Vaporgrip Technology, BASF’s Engenia, and Corteva’s FeXapan.
A publication by Iowa State University’s Center for Agriculture and Taxation listed the following EPA rulings:
“Distribution or sale by any person is generally prohibited except for ensuring proper disposal or return to the registrant.”
“Growers and commercial applicators may use existing stocks that were in their possession on June 3, 2020, the effective date of the court decision. Such use must be consistent with the products previously-approved label, and may not continue after July 31.”
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue continues to support the EPA’s ruling stating he thinks those who have the product on hand should be allowed to use it up until the EPA’s July 31 deadline.
Plaintiffs in the case continue to pursue the banning of the chemical immediately, which could leave millions of gallons stranded in the supply chain. Some farmers are concerned that the legal action was taken in an Appeal Court where few soybeans are grown.
“Farmers bought and paid for the legal use of the chemical. They were in the process of using it when the ruling came down. It was a product that was effective against chemical resistant Water Hemp,” said Wayne Fredericks, who grows crop farms in the Osage area.
Fredericks, who is also Iowa’s representative on the American Soybean Association Board, said most area farmers were spraying when the ruling came, but the July 31 deadline could adversely affect farmers who double crop in Kansas and elsewhere.
“According to the label we can’t use the product after 45 days of planting, or when soybeans begin flowering,” said Fredericks.
Fredericks, who uses Enlist Soybeans that uses 2-4-D spray technology, estimates half the soybean fields planted in his area were Extend Soybeans (which uses Dicamba technology). “A lot of people pay extra for the Dicamba trait, just to protect their crop from the drift from neighbors. It is a very touchy chemical weather-wise, and it can drift. Dicamba doesn’t kill many soybeans, but it can create potential yield losses in fields where it drifts,” said Fredericks, who acknowledges that farmers and applicators who use the chemical are legally liable for losses, should the chemical drift.
It should be noted that while three major suppliers of the chemical have been named in the court action that Syngenta’s Tavium Dicamba product remains unaffected.
Another ongoing question surrounding the ruling is how it will affect the production and sale of Dicamba-trait soybean seed in the near future.
