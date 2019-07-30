One of the many events to take in during the Mitchell County Fair is the quilt show located in the Event Center on the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
The show, organized by the members of the Cedar Valley Quilting Guild, displays quilts of various sizes as well as other handmade creations created by quilters from across North Iowa including members of the quilting guild.
“I’ve been sewing since I was five years of age and I did my first quilting in the mid-80s,” said Jean Miller, who finds herself busy quilting during the summer months. Miller finds herself preparing her own quilt entries for the fair as well as machine stitching quilts for others, who enter local and state competitions.
Some of her machine quilting has earned clients acclaim in area and state quilt shows. “I stitch quilt the Grand Champion Quilt at the Howard County Fair in 2018,” Miller said. “One of my clients got Honorable Mention at the Iowa State Fair and it was her first quilt. Another client got a red ribbon at the State Fair and they only give out a few ribbons there.”
Miller uses her Gammill Long Arm Quilting Machine to artistically attach the batting and backing to her clients’ quilted tops. Her personal designs adds accents to the colorful quilted tops.
Miller has won Grand Champion Quilt in previous years and in 2018 won Reserve Grand Champion Quilt. Miller said she started quilting to provide quilts for her two daughters and in the late 1990s, she began entering her creations at the fair. Her 2018 Reserve Champion Quilt at the county fair, also received an Honorable Mention and a Faculty Award at the MQX Show for Machine Quilters, which was held in Springfield, Illinois last year.
“Quilting is very personal and emotional,” Miller said. “You put a lot of your emotional time in making them.”
Barbara Maakestad, of Osage, hand stitches the tops to her runners and quilts and has Miller do her quilting. Maakestad, who has shown quilts at the local fair for years, said, “I took my first quilting lessons at a night class in the 1990s. This year I am taking a few smaller things to the fair like table runners, which are hand stitched and quilted by machine.
“I enter things into fair competition because our quilting guild encourages us to and because the fair board has provided a great place for us to exhibit our quilts.”
Osage’s Library Director, Syd Heimer, another avid quilter, enters her creations at the local fair.
Heimer said she adds another dimension to her quilting. “I have been doing embroidery since I was six-years-old. When I was attending Washington Elementary School we read the Little House on the Prairie series. We girls made little quilts like Laura Ingalls Wilder,” Heimer said. “As an adult, I started quilting when our kids were small and I got serious about it in the early 90s.”
Heimer embroiders the squares found on the tops of many of her quilts. “I like to do applique, embroidery and hand quilting,” she said. “A large hand sewn quilt top can take up to a year and a half to produce.”
Heimer, who won Reserve Grand Champion Quilt in 2017, said, “It’s a way of meditating and a way to use your creativity. I call it my mental health therapy.”
Heimer is also entering several of her pieces in this year’s fair competition.
This year, Maakestad has been one of the members who helped to create the Cedar Valley Quilters Guild’s raffle quilt, which will be displayed at the fair. The quilt has been pieced together by members at workshops, retreats or by individuals have worked on the project at home.
A portion of the proceeds from the raffle will be used for the guild’s Quilts of Compassion Project.
Heimer, who is co-chair of the Compassion Project, said the local guild has produced and given away 323 quilts since the project began in 2005. During the first four months of 2019, members have presented 10 quilts to area residents. Quilts are given to individuals who have lingering or recent illnesses, who have been in accidents, natural disasters or whose homes have been destroyed in fires.
