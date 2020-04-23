Local Osage woman announces campaign for Iowa Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deb Scharper announced on April 14 she is running for the Iowa Senate seat in District 26. She is running as a Democrat, and will take on Republican Sen. Waylon Brown. District 26 represents Mitchell County, along with Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Worth, and portions of Cerro Gordo and Winneshiek counties.

Scharper says there are some key issues that made her want to run. She wants to see affordable and accessible health care for all Iowans, including mental health care and addressing the problems she sees with a privatized Medicaid system. With the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and students turning to homeschooling Scharper puts emphasis on the need for high-speed internet access in all four corners of the state so that students can access their classes. She also wants to put more state resources towards creating good-paying jobs and adequately funding local public schools, community colleges, and job training programs.

At first she wasn’t sure if now was the right time to run, she still has children at home, but then she decided that the issues were too important not to run. “I just feel like there needs to be a voice,” says Scharper. “There needs to be a voice in our area that listens and brings everyone’s concerns together and makes a statement at the capitol that we are still in this area. There is so much stuff that I think our district doesn’t have representation for.”