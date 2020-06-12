Local NIACC graduates recieve honors
Local NIACC graduates recieve honors

Several local 2020 graduates from North Iowa Area Community College received honors. 

Those students receiving honors included: 

Hall of Fame candidates (graduates earning all A's at NIACC) - Jessica Jane Malecek, Osage; Phi Theta Kappa graduates (graduates inducted into the Alpha Psi Beta Chapter of this international honor society for two year colleges) Megan Lee Adams, St. Ansgar, Nicole Marie Hemann, Stacyville, and Rachel Mina Milbrandt, Osage. 

Milbrandt also won a Joel Picker Social Science Scholarship. 

