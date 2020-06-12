Local NIACC graduates recieve honors

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Hall of Fame candidates (graduates earning all A's at NIACC) - Jessica Jane Malecek, Osage; Phi Theta Kappa graduates (graduates inducted into the Alpha Psi Beta Chapter of this international honor society for two year colleges) Megan Lee Adams, St. Ansgar, Nicole Marie Hemann, Stacyville, and Rachel Mina Milbrandt, Osage.