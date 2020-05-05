Local 'Mafia' steals tin rooster, Mitchell County family fund-raises ransom

The Byrnes family is relieved that their tin rooster Walter has been returned after it was nabbed on April 10.
After two weeks of trauma, Walter was exchanged for ransom funds that Josh Byrnes and others had collected to support the Mitchell County Food Bank. The secret meeting, which was only viewed by a TV reporter and local print media, was held in front of the Mitchell County Food Bank. Josh turned over hundreds of dollars of donations to the former director of the food bank Leo Chisholm, in exchange for Walter.
While a legislator in Des Moines, Byrnes had purchased the large tin rooster, which had been a part of a display at a grocery store. After purchasing the 4-foot multicolored chicken and naming it Walter, it became a lawn ornament at their acreage.
“It sets out in the yard spring, summer, and fall, and has survived lots of windstorms,” said Byrnes’ son Noland.
“This all started on Good Friday when Noland and I were out building fence. We drove by our place and noticed the rooster was missing so I called my wife Collen, but she didn’t know anything about it. At first I thought it might be my son and some of his friends, but then I began to wonder if it really had been stolen,” said Byrnes, who reportedly has been involved in a few pranks.
“At first I put it on Facebook, looking for information, and in a couple of days we began receiving letters with pictures. One picture showed Walter at the local brewery with a note threatening to cut off his legs. Another picture was at the solar farm where the note read, “the bird’s future looks bright,’” said Byrnes.
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Byrnes and their kids, now labeled the Mitchell County Mafia, decided to turn the prank into a fundraiser. Byrnes used social media to ask for funding to get their rooster returned, and those proceeds would then go to the Mitchell County Food Bank. The first ransom note from the mob demanded $1,000 for Walter’s return.
“We must have raised the $1,000 in less than 24 hours. Then the gang's demand rose to $4,000 and it wasn’t long until we received that amount,” said Byrnes. “As of now we have raised over $6,000 for the food bank.”
Chisholm was also drawn into the shady scheme. “I was called by the gang and asked to meet them at the fairgrounds in the dark last night,” said Chisholm, who would not disclose who had nabbed Walter.
“I was sworn to secrecy as to who was present. If you deal with the Mob and let out their secrets, you could end up with a dead horse in your bed,” said Chisholm with a grin. “I want everyone to know this was never a food bank project, this group of people just decided to donate these funds to the food bank.”
Byrnes, who is still seeking the identity of the culprits, said, “This has been a lot of fun, and the people of Mitchell County have been amazing in donating to this. We have had many individuals, several larger county businesses, and even people from outside the county who have donated.”
Dennis Johnson, current director of the Mitchell County Food Bank, said the funds will be used to purchase food stocks from merchants in all three of the county’s cities to help bolster the local economy. He also encourages Mitchell County residents who need food during this crisis to come to the food bank.
When Walter was returned the Mitchell County Mafia passed on one last note, thanking the Brynes family for being good sports, and for their creativity in turning a simple prank into a fundraiser.
Then they warned the Byrnes to chain Walter down.
