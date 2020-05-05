Local 'Mafia' steals tin rooster, Mitchell County family fund-raises ransom

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Byrnes and their kids, now labeled the Mitchell County Mafia, decided to turn the prank into a fundraiser. Byrnes used social media to ask for funding to get their rooster returned, and those proceeds would then go to the Mitchell County Food Bank. The first ransom note from the mob demanded $1,000 for Walter’s return.

“We must have raised the $1,000 in less than 24 hours. Then the gang's demand rose to $4,000 and it wasn’t long until we received that amount,” said Byrnes. “As of now we have raised over $6,000 for the food bank.”

Chisholm was also drawn into the shady scheme. “I was called by the gang and asked to meet them at the fairgrounds in the dark last night,” said Chisholm, who would not disclose who had nabbed Walter.

“I was sworn to secrecy as to who was present. If you deal with the Mob and let out their secrets, you could end up with a dead horse in your bed,” said Chisholm with a grin. “I want everyone to know this was never a food bank project, this group of people just decided to donate these funds to the food bank.”