Local businesses, farmers and partners will present the third annual Mitchell County Farm to Fork to be held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at the Al and Rachel Amundson farm, 3386 Hickory Ave.
Learn about their cutting-edge soil conservation practices, while enjoying a unique four-course Farm to Fork meal, using products grown right here in Mitchell County.
Event participants are invited to begin with appetizers at Taste. By Unc's Cheesecakes, 715 Main St., Osage for the first course, where drinks will be available for purchase during this time. The group will then be transported by bus at 6:45 p.m. to the Amundson’s farm.
Guests will be given a brief tour of the farm and hear from Mitchell County Conservation representatives and ISU extension representatives about other conservation initiatives happening in the county and statewide.
Dinner will follow, with a menu featuring local meats, produce and dairy, grown and raised by farmers in and around Mitchell County, prepared by Chef Jessica Baldus and her team. Guests are asked to bring their beverages, with glasses and stemware being provided.
Tickets are $40 per person. Seating is limited, with early reservations encouraged. Reserve tickets today at www.healthyharvestni.com/events/mitchell-co-farm-to-fork/
Hosts and sponsors for this event possible are Al and Rachel Amundson, Taste. By
Unc’s Cheesecakes, Inc., Twisted River Farm, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Osage
Chamber of Commerce, Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, the Mitchell County Conservation board, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors and Mitchell County Farm Bureau.
