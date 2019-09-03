{{featured_button_text}}
Black Lab puppies

September’s featured print is a signed portrait of puppies, called "Black Lab Pups."

Local Farm Bureau Financial Services Agent, Artie Day is giving away a print a month.

Mitchell County Farm Bureau members are invited to put their name into the drawing, by stopping into the Mitchell County Farm Bureau office and filling out an entry slip. Drawings will take place the last day of every month.

This month’s internationally-known artist is Jerry Gadamus, from Thunder Mountain Press.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gadamus is known for the remarkable detail achieved with his freehand airbrush technique. 

This month’s featured print is 801 of 1000, and is a signed portrait of lab puppies, called "Black Lab Pups".

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments