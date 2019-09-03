Local Farm Bureau Financial Services Agent, Artie Day is giving away a print a month.
Mitchell County Farm Bureau members are invited to put their name into the drawing, by stopping into the Mitchell County Farm Bureau office and filling out an entry slip. Drawings will take place the last day of every month.
This month’s internationally-known artist is Jerry Gadamus, from Thunder Mountain Press.
You have free articles remaining.
Gadamus is known for the remarkable detail achieved with his freehand airbrush technique.
This month’s featured print is 801 of 1000, and is a signed portrait of lab puppies, called "Black Lab Pups".
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.