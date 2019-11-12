{{featured_button_text}}
November print

This month’s featured print is 236 of 2480, and is a signed portrait of an elk, named “Song In The Mist."

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Local Farm Bureau Financial Services Agent, Artie Day is giving away a print a month.

Mitchell County Farm Bureau members are invited to put their name into the drawing, by stopping into the Mitchell County Farm Bureau office and filling out an entry slip. Drawings will take place the last day of every month.

This month’s internationally-known artist is nationally known in America and in Canada. Jim Hansel.

Hansel is known for his paintings of wildlife, nature and landscapes and for being legally blind.

