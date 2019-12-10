Local Farm Bureau Financial Services Agent, Artie Day is giving away a print a month.
Mitchell County Farm Bureau members are invited to put their name into the drawing, by stopping into the Mitchell County Farm Bureau office and filling out an entry slip. Drawings will take place the last day of every month.
This month’s all-American Artist is Dave Barnhouse, who is known for creating art reminiscent of precious times and moments shared.
This month’s featured print is a signed portrait, called "Warmth of Home."
