Local agent successfully completes ICAP Agent Academy
Local agent successfully completes ICAP Agent Academy

Karla Mitchell, of Town & Country Insurance Agency, recently achieved status as an ICAP Certified agent, a recognition bestowed upon 10 Iowa insurance agents each year.

To achieve this designation, Mitchell took part in the ICAP Agent Academy, a four-part educational course, and attended the pool’s annual Agent Seminar, a continuing education course that highlights coverages and exposures relevant to Iowa public entities.

To maintain her status as an ICAP Certified Agent, Mitchell will be required to attend the ICAP Agent Seminar each year.

ICAP was formed in 1986 as a group self-insurance program for Iowa public entities. The member owned pool provides property and casualty coverage, risk-sharing facilities and risk-management services to its members.

