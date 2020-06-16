Local 5K and other races changed to virtual events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail Association’s Fitness Events Committee has decided to hold a virtual athletic event on three days to combine the Wapsi Wiggle 5K and the Half Training Marathon for the Wapsipinicon Festival with the monthly summer Sunshine and Sanity Virtual Race. The combined event will be held on July 31-Aug. 2.

Many factors came into the decision to turn the event virtual. The committee was worried that the walking and the 5K race, including a Training Half Marathon, would violate the social distancing rules.

The committee also expressed concern about kids not being able to understand social distancing for the Kids Fun Race.

The Community Pancake Breakfast has also been canceled.

The safety of the people who time and monitor the race is also a concern because they work in close contact with each other and participants to achieve accuracy. The committee says social distancing becomes impractical when it comes to these peoples’ roles for the races.