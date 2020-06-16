Local 5K and other races changed to virtual events

The Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail Association’s Fitness Events Committee has decided to hold a virtual athletic event on three days to combine the Wapsi Wiggle 5K and the Half Training Marathon for the Wapsipinicon Festival with the monthly summer Sunshine and Sanity Virtual Race. The combined event will be held on July 31-Aug. 2.
Many factors came into the decision to turn the event virtual. The committee was worried that the walking and the 5K race, including a Training Half Marathon, would violate the social distancing rules.
The committee also expressed concern about kids not being able to understand social distancing for the Kids Fun Race.
The Community Pancake Breakfast has also been canceled.
The safety of the people who time and monitor the race is also a concern because they work in close contact with each other and participants to achieve accuracy. The committee says social distancing becomes impractical when it comes to these peoples’ roles for the races.
Lastly, the committee expressed concern about poor attendance due to people’s fear and uncertainty about the virus and safety. They stated that the possible low attendance would not justify the risk of labor and expense for advertising, brochures, award medals, organization, food, and other factors that are a part of putting on a race.
The committee hoped to use the Wapsi Wiggle 5K as Phase II to complete the goal of setting up the Grace Harken Memorial endowment benefit as a yearly award to help Riceville graduates. To continue this charity effort race participants, walkers, and community members are encouraged to donate and/or supplement their registration with a free will donation to the Grace Harken Memorial. Those memorials can be earmarked and send to WGWL at Box 116 Riceville, Iowa 50466, or added with online registration for the Sunshine and Sanity Virtual Race. Participants can go to wgwltrail.com for registration and details.
