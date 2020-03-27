Livestock ID and weigh in canceled

Considering the ongoing situation regarding the COVID-19 virus, adjustments are being made to this year's livestock identification process and county weigh-ins. The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program has been in contact with the FFA, the Iowa State Fair, and the Iowa Association of Fairs to make sure they're all on the same page.
As of March 26th:
- All county weigh-ins for meat goats, sheep, and/or swine are to be canceled. This is for the health and safety of 4-H families and staff. Fairs that conduct rate of grain contests will not be able to do so for the 2020 fair season. For those counties who have already had their weigh-in this spring, those contests could still occur.
- The May 15 livestock ID deadline will be moved back to June 1. This applies to all livestock that are usually identified by May 15 including: Breeding Beef, Dairy Cattle, Dairy Goat, Dog, Horse, Meat Goat, Poultry, Sheep, and Swine. Rabbits will remain at the July 1 deadline.
- Tagging Procedures - The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program is asking county extension offices to work with families to obtain official 4-H ear tags, or if county staff are comfortable could set up on-farm tagging. They are not requiring counties to do the latter, it's just another option. Any process that is utilized should keep in mind good biosecurity practices and measures for people and animals. Additionally, for Identification purposes, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program is asking that all tagged animals be documented by a photo that is uploaded to 4-H Online. The process will be outlined in the FAQ below.
- Retinal Imaging- since 4-H sheep and meat goats are required to have retinal images collected for State Fair eligibility,the program is hopeful that adding two weeks to the ID deadline will allow staff to collect those images, perhaps on the farm or if circumstances improve and social distancing is less of a concern, those animals could come to a central site for image collection.
A FAQ sheet is located is being developed and will be on the 4-H Livestock website, http://www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/projects/livestock as soon as possible. An email will also be sent out to all 4-H families currently enrolled in a livestock program via 4-H Online with these changes.
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program will continue to monitor and re-evaluate the situation and make additional adjustments as needed.
