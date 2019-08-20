The last church in the town of Little Cedar has closed.
After serving the community for 150 years, the remaining eight church members voted to close the church after realizing they were not able to meet the budget needed to keep the church open.
“It is still sad,” church member Deb Conrad said. “We accepted it had to happen.”
Final approval was given by the church’s conference membership.
“We’ll miss it not being in our community,” Conrad said.
The following is a brief history of the church’s 150 years, as compiled by the last pastor, Rhoda Preston, who shared this as part of the church’s final service on June 23.
In 1869, the first Methodist circuit rider, a man named Charles Taylor, rode into Little Cedar. At the time, the town was actually called Wheeler. It was later changed to Little Cedar, due to another town in Iowa with same name as Wheeler.
There wasn’t a church building. Whenever the circuit rider rode into town, the Methodists would gather at the school, located just across the road from the Fred Hill Farm.
Over the years, the church was served by many pastors. The first ones were circuit riders, which meant they rode around a circuit of churches on horseback. In the beginning, the circuit included Stacyville and Strawberry Point (Pleasant Valley).
Most pastors served only a year or two. The job was hard and in the early years, most pastors died young, often in their 30s. And most, at first, weren’t married.
The church’s 9th pastor, Thomas Oliver, was said to be quite an interesting man. Originally from Ontario, Canada, he moved to Iowa, when his mother passed away, to become a Methodist pastor.
Supposedly, Rev. Oliver wrote out his sermons to read each Sunday. But his handwriting was so terrible when he’d step up to the pulpit, he often couldn’t decipher his own handwriting! Which meant he’d wind up stumbling over his words, which was embarrassing.
So, Oliver decided to invent his own typewriter. He made his first prototype, which was made from strips of tin cans. He worked on it for four years, after which he received a patent for the Oliver Typewriter.
In addition, He invented and received patents for a tub washing machine, a can handle and a bundling machine for newspaper mailings
In 1893, the congregation decided it was time to build a church building. So, they took subscriptions, to raise money and a man by the name of Charles Wolf donated the land.
It took a number of years, of course, to pay all the bills for the new building. Everyone helped, including the Ladies Aid, who made the last payment on the lumber bill from the James Smith Lumber Company, which came to the grand total of $7.20.
The women helped buy the pulpit furniture, as well as, the acetylene lights and a bell.
Among the furnishings in this new church was a pump organ. And fortunately, there were at least 8 accomplished musicians in the congregation, all women, who took turns serving as the organist.
Soon the new church building was thriving with activities. There was Sunday School for the children, and one pastor’s wife held elocution classes for the young people.
In 1911, the church decided to hold a series of revival meetings. And, according to church history, there were “excellent results.” Such good results the congregation grew and suddenly the church building was crowded. They needed more room for Sunday School and community activities.
So they decided to raise up the building, dig a basement and put in a new foundation.
In the early 1900s, lots of modern conveniences were making their way into Little Cedar.
In 1913, for example, Rev. Schepple purchased a Model T Ford, making him the first pastor to modernize in the way of transportation.
But Little Cedar still didn’t have electricity. The church was still burning acetylene lamps, which were a significant fire hazard.
And sure enough, one Sunday morning, in the early 1920s, the sanctuary caught on fire.
Luckily several men, who lived nearby, rushed over to put out the flames. But there was extensive damage and the beloved pump organ was ruined.
But the congregation was resilient. Instead of becoming discouraged, everyone pitched in to help clean and make repairs. They collected money to buy a new piano. And with the new piano in place, someone said, “We really need a choir.” So a choir was organized.
In the 1920s, Little Cedar was a bustling place. Both as a community and as a congregation.
During this time, the Methodist and Baptist Churches decided to worship together and became federated as the Little Cedar Community Church. This union lasted for 4 years.
In 1928, Little Cedar held its very first Vacation Bible School.
And in 1930, when a very energetic and charismatic new pastor arrived, the church gained 55 new members in one year.
As the years continued, Little Cedar Methodist Church kept changing and growing.
Wanting to keep up with the times, they purchased a mimeograph machines, so they could have Sunday bulletins.
In 1936 they bought a parsonage, which was actually a fixer-upper, which they purchased for the sum total of $350.
The church’s pastors and their families lived in this parsonage until Little Cedar became yoked with St. Ansgar in 1944. And after that, the pastors lived in the St. Ansgar parsonage.
In 1940 Little Cedar redecorated and rededicated the church building.
Five years later, the Baptist church caught on fire and burned to the ground, and the Baptists decided that they would not rebuild. Instead, many of the Baptists came over and joined the church. They even took a portion of their insurance money and presented Little Cedar Methodist with a new Wulitzer organ.
Throughout the years, the church family was intent on taking good care of our building. So in 1953, they decided to remodel the church basement. That’s when they installed a new oil furnace, running water and a bathroom.
In 1960, the parking lot was blacktopped and a new educational annex built onto the church. In 1969, more renovations were completed.
Later, two beautiful stained glass windows were added to the sanctuary.
Several of the church’s artifacts and vestments were donated to the Mitchell County Historical Society.
On Monday, June 24, the remaining contents of the church were sold off at an auction, bringing the church’s 150 years of serving the residents of Little Cedar to an end. The denomination will determine the future of the building, which could include it being sold.
