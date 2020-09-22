 Skip to main content
Lincoln Elementary needs your help with Box Tops for Education
Lincoln Elementary needs your help with Box Tops for Education

Those old, familiar box tops cutouts that can be found on many products, but notably cereal boxes, are going the way of the 8-track tape.

Instead, Lincoln Elementary School, which continues to depend on the Box Tops for Education program, is asking you to pay attention to the directions on the Box Top logo, still found on your favorite box of cereal, and submit them electronically.

Box Tops for Education

All you do is download the Box Tops for Education App, buy the product, tap the scan button in the app and snap a photo of your receipt. Earnings are automatically identified and updated online.

Submissions are way down this year, according to Lincoln's Box Top coordinator, Sheila Moritz, so anything the public can do to help would benefit the school.

