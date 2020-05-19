Limestone Brewery owner runs for Mitchell County Supervisors Board

“His biggest obstacle is getting his name out there and getting people comfortable with him,” says Olson.

Tony’s campaign slogan is "to preserve and to cultivate our county." He says there are many things in the Mitchell County community he wants to preserve, including the schools, the infrastructure, the safety, and the public health; but he also wants to cultivate things like the county’s natural resources. One of his main goals is help the county share everything it has to offer to people outside of the community in order to promote economic growth.

According to Tony, the skills he’s learned as a business owner will help him serve his community.

“(Serving as a Supervisor is) basically a public service and it’s a way to utilize my skills to better the county,” says Tony.

“I think he’ll just bring a nice level-headed approach to the county government,” says Olson. “He analyzes things really well, especially from a business point.”

Tony says that one of the things that would make him a good Supervisor is his listening skills. “I am somebody who listens really well and I don’t make decisions lightly; I like to have as much information as possible before I make any type of decision, and that’s just me in life in general,” says Tony.