Like the loaves and fish, Osage man's 1 pig turns into 8

Brad Farmer was just sitting with his dad while fixing up a truck when he had an idea for a project that has already helped many families in the Mitchell County area.

According to Brad, he was just talking to his dad about all that is going on in the world currently with the coronavirus going around and businesses and restaurants having to temporarily shut their doors when they came up with the idea to donate one of their hogs.

“We just kind of thought to ourselves, ‘Wow, there’s going to be a lot of people hurting here in a couple weeks that aren’t going to know where their next meal is gonna come from or where their next paycheck is gonna come from,' and we just kind of put this idea together that we were gonna donate one of our hogs to the Locker, pay the processing, and donate it to two families in need,” says Farmer.

What started out as one hog soon turned into eight. Farmer says that once people started hearing about what he was planning on doing neighbors and other community members wanted to donate one of Farmers’ hogs in their names too. Four of Farmers pigs will be donated besides the one Farmer Stock & Grain is donating, and a neighbor farmer will also be donating three of his hogs.