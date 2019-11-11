Embark on a tasty culinary adventure this winter with fresh techniques, recipes, and flavors. Are you looking for vegetarian options? Do you want to fill the house with the smell of something delicious baking? How about a pot of soup or stew simmering on a crisp fall day?
The Osage Library has a vast selection to choose from. Check out the 641.5 cookery section in our non-fiction and take home one of these: “The Big Book of Healthy Family Dinners,” “Ms. American Pie,” “Amish Friends Cookbook,” “Katie Brown’s Weekend,” “99% Fat-Free Meals in 30 Minutes,” “The Family Dinner,” “500 Low-Carb Recipes,” The Cake Mix Doctor,” “Busy People’s Low-Fat Cookbook,” “Mayo Clinic Cookbook,” “Rachel Ray’s 30 Minute Meals,” “Taste of Home Annual Recipes,” “Gluten Solution Cookbook,” “Mexican Everyday,” “The Slow Cook Book,” “5 Ingredient Fix,” “Pioneer Woman Cooks: A Year of Holidays,” “Bake Like You Mean It,” “Kneadlessly Simple,” “Real Food, Real Easy,” “Crockin’ Girls Slow Cookin’ Companion,” and “One Pot.”
We have recently added several new books to the library collection, including:
“The A List,” by J.A. Jance…Ali Reynolds learns that no good deed goes unpunished when she and her team race against the clock to stop a ruthless killer before her own name is crossed of the list. Also on audiobook.
“The Goodbye Café,” by M. Stewart…the third book in the Hudson series, which follows a trio of reluctant sisters who set out to fulfill their father’s dying wish and discover themselves in the process.
“The Tinderbox,” by B. Lewis…when Sylvia Miller opens her father’s cherished brass tinderbox, she doesn’t realize that what she discovers will splinter apart her happy life and change everything for her close-knit Old Order Amish family. Also in large print.
“Lost Roses,” by M. Kelly…inspired by true events, this novel features Eliza Ferriday and two equally indomitable women from St. Petersburg to Paris under the shadow of World War I.
“The Kremlin Strike,” by D. Brown…in this techno-warfare novel, Brad McLanahan and the Iron Wolf Squadron must fight the Russians on a dangerous, untested battlefield: outer space.
“Redemption,” by D. Baldacci…Amos Decker is known as the man with the perfect memory. So when Decker learns he may have made a mistake on a case he worked as a rookie detective, he may be the only person who can put it right.
“Someone Knows,” by L. Scottoline…twenty years ago, five teenagers played a dangerous prank that went tragically wrong. Now Alice Garvey is headed home for the funeral of a friend, and is determined to learn what really happened.
“Tightrope,” by A. Quick…an unconventional woman and a man shrouded in mystery walk a tightrope of desire as they race against a killer to find a top secret invention before it is too late.
“The 18th Abduction,” by J. Patterson…Detective Lindsay Boxer’s investigation into the disappearance of three teachers quickly escalates from missing persons to murder. Also on audiobook.
“Stone Mothers,” by E. Kelly…Marianne was seventeen when she fled her home, leaving behind her family, her boyfriend, Jesse, and the body they buried.
Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone, 732-3323, or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net. Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or like us on Facebook under Osage Library.
