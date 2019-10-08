Autumn Artistry was a great success here at the library. Several fun fall games and crafts were offered for families to participate in.
Over 100 children and parents decorated almost 70 pumpkins throughout the day.
Thanks to all who contributed to make the day so much fun.
Does your child think they're too old for bedtime stories? The most successful adults are those who have maintained a lifelong habit of reading. Many young children start out as reading enthusiasts, but as they reach the teen years, reading often falls prey to other activities.
The Osage Library has some tips for parents to encourage their adolescents to pick up a book now and then:
* Make sure you have plenty of books, magazines and newspapers within easy reach of your teens when they are at home.
* Help your kids find time to read. Try to schedule at least 20 minutes of free reading time each day. During that time, limit cell phone use, as well as other devices and limit television viewing as much as possible.
*Visit libraries and bookstores regularly. Help your kids find the sections of books most interesting to them.
* Talk with your teens about what they're reading.
* While your adolescents may be too old for snuggle-up bedtime stories, they're never too old for you to read a joke, a quip or a short item from the newspaper to them.
The library has the following new books that may interest your teen:
"Carve the Mark," by Veronica Roth; "Fame, Fate and the First Kiss," by Kasie West; "Girls Can’t Hit," by Tom Easton; "Lu," by Jason Reynolds; "On the Come Up," by Angie Thomas; Queen of Air and Darkness," by Cassandra Clare; "The Wicked King," by Holly Black; "The Wrong Girl," by R.L. Stine; "Fallen in Love," by Lauren Kate; "Unforgiven," by Lauren Kate; and "Wind Rider," by P.C. Cast.
We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:
"The Clockmaker’s Daughter," by K. Morton…told by multiple people across time, this is the story of murder, mystery, thievery, of art, love and loss. And the woman who has watched it all is Birdie Bell, the Clockmaker’s daughter.
"The Dream Daughter," by D. Chamberlain…a novel about one mother’s quest to save her child, unite her family and believe in the unbelievable.
"Lost Creed," by A. Kava…Ryder Creed rescues abandoned dogs and turns them into heroes. But this time, it’s Creed who may need rescuing when a madman leads him and FBI Agent Maggie O’Dell on a gut-wrenching scavenger hunt.
"The Secrets We Carried," by M. McNear…determined to come to terms with a tragedy and rebuild old relationships, Quinn LaPointe settles into Loon Bay Cabins on beautiful Butternut Lake.
"Under My Skin," by L. Unger…it’s been a year since Poppy’s husband, Jack, was brutally murdered during his morning run. Poppy is plunged into a game of cat and mouse when she sets out to unravel the mystery around her husband’s death.
"The Other Wife," by M. Robotham…childhood sweethearts William and Mary have been married for sixty years. William is a celebrated surgeon, Mary his wife. This is what their son has always believed until his father is brutally attacked.
"Nine Perfect Strangers," by L. Moriarty…could ten days at a health resort really change you forever? These nine perfect strangers are about to find out.
"Storm Rising," by S. Driscoll…this heart-pounding series continues as FBI special Agent Meg Jennings and her search-and-rescue K-9 companion confront the fury of nature and the more dangerous nature of man.
"Flight or Fright," by S. King…anthology about all the ways that your trip into the friendly skies can turn into a nightmare, including some you’ve never thought of before.
The Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by email at osagepl@osage.net. Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ or checkout our Facebook page.
