Did you know that you can have the magazine of your choice in your home at no extra cost? The library has a fine collection of magazines that may be borrowed on your library card. There's bound to be something for your enjoyment in the following list: Entertainment – People; Current Events – Time; Cooking - Simple and Delicious and Taste of Home; Health - Diabetic Living, Living Without: Gluten Free & More, Men’s Health, Prevention and WebMD; Parenting – Parents; Sports - Sports Illustrated; Information - American Patchwork & Quilting, Birds & Blooms, Consumer Reports, Country Living, Country Sampler, Garden Gate, HGTV Magazine, Love of Quilting, Martha Stewart Living, Mother Earth News, National Geographic, Reader’s Digest and Smithsonian; Iowa - Annals of Iowa, Iowa History Journal, The Iowan, Midwest Living and Our Iowa; Teens - J- 14; Women's Issues - Better Homes & Gardens, Family Circle, First for Women, Good Housekeeping, Mary Jane’s Farm, O: the Oprah Magazine, Redbook and Woman’s Day
Take advantage of this and the many other free services of your library.
We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:
“The Craftsman,” by S. Bolton…Detective Florence Lovelady arrested coffin maker Larry Grassbrook for a series of child murders. Now, decades later, he’s dead and events from the past are starting to repeat themselves.
“Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen,” by S. Bird…inspired by the true story of Cathy Williams, born into slavery, who disguises herself as a man and joins the Army’s Buffalo Soldiers.
“Saving Meghan,” by D.J. Palmer…some would say Becky Gerard is a devoted mother and would do anything for her only child. Others claim she’s obsessed with her daughter and fixated on finding a cure for her health problems.
“The Silent Patient,” by A. Michaelides…Alicia Berenson’s life seems perfect. Until one evening, her husband, Gabriel, returns home late from work, and Alicia shoots him five times in the face and never speaks another word.
“The Abolitionist’s Daughter,” by D. McPhail…this novel explores the little known aspect of Civil War history – Southern Abolitionists – and the timeless struggle to do right even amidst bitter conflict.
“The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” by K. Richardson…inspired by the true blue-skinned people of Kentucky and the brave and dedicated Kentucky Pack Horse service of the 1930s. A story of raw courage, fierce strength, and one woman’s belief that books can carry us anywhere – even back home.
“The Boy,” by T. Hoag…when Detective Nick Fourcade enters the home of Genevieve Gauthier, the bloody crime scene that awaits him is the most brutal and confusing he’s ever seen. Genevieve’s seven-year-old son has been murdered by an alleged intruder.
“The Education of Dixie Dupree,” by D. Everhart…narrated by eleven-year-old Dixie Dupree, a story about mothers and daughters, the guilt and pain that pass between generations and the truths that are impossible to hide.
“Her Father’s Secret,” by S. Blaedel…a woman’s murder is only the beginning as a daughter races to unravel the maze of secrets her father left behind; before she becomes the next victim.
“The Quintland Sisters,” by S. Wood…a novel of the devastating true story of the Dionne quintuplets, believed to be the first set of identical sisters born alive.
The Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net. Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or checkout our Facebook page under Osage Library.
