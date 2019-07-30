Books are still our main line of business, but today the Osage Library offers so much more. We lend music CDs, numerous art prints, magazines, puzzles, and puppets. Are you planning a party, either for birthdays, holidays, Confirmation, 1st Communion or graduation?
Check the party planning books at the library. You’ll find help on choosing a theme, menu planning, writing invitations, decorations, games, and other aspects of successful party giving. Available to check out are several cake pans that would be just right for the day. We also offer banquet and card tables, coffee urns, roasters, a punch bowl, and glass trays to help make the day just right. Even a Santa suit for Christmastime.
The Osage Library offers these services free to our patrons: download audiobooks and ebooks from Bridges, do genealogy research at Ancestry.com (in library only), access magazine articles and journals on Ebscohost.com, access Funk & Wagnall New World Encyclopedia also on EbscoHost.com; learn a new language at Transparent.com, or read children’s books online at Tumblebooks.com. All of these databases may be accessed on our website under Online Resources.
We have Storytime for toddlers, Tween Time for kindergarten-five and Fun Time for third and fourth grades; we can proctor tests and have three meeting rooms and two study rooms you can reserve for use; there are FAX and copier services; and computer and wireless access.
We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:
“A Noise Downstairs,” by L. Barclay…a haunting psychological thriller in which a man is troubled by odd sounds for which there are no rational explanations.
“The Shortest Way Home,” by M. Parker…how far would you go to find the place you belong? The journey for one woman shedding expectations in order to claim her own happy ending.
“Poppy Harmon Investigates,” by L. Hollis…a delightful new series in which Poppy Harmon and her friends find that life after retirement can be much busier, and deadlier, than any of them ever anticipated.
“Bloody Sunday,” by B. Coes…the future of the world comes down to twenty-four hours – and one man. After the intercession of the president himself, Dewey Andreas agrees to one last mission. And then it all goes wrong.
“The Fourth Monkey,” by J.D. Barker…with only a handful of clues, the Four Monkey Killer taunts the task force from beyond the grave. Detective Sam Porter knows that even in death, the killer is far from finished.
“The Masterpiece,” by F. Davis…takes the reader into the glamorous lost art school within Grand Central Terminal, where two women make their mark on a world set against them.
“Pieces of Her,” by K. Slaughter…what if the person you thought you knew best turns out to be someone you never knew at all? To save her mother from prison, Andrea Oliver embarks on a desperate journey following the bread crumb trail of her mother’s past.
“The Sea Queen,” by L. Hartsuyker…takes the reader to the fjords and halls of Viking-age Scandinavia where a cast of characters must contend with bitter rivalries and the will of the gods in their pursuit of power, land, justice and freedom.
"Invisible," by A. Grant...an Army veteran and intelligence agent goes undercover as a janitor to pursue his own brand of justice.
"The Light Over London," by J. Kelly…two women separated by generations, Cara Hargraves and Louise Keene transport the reader to World War II London in search of forgotten antique treasures, remembered triumphs, fierce friendships and life-changing family secrets.
"The Night Agent," by M. Quirk…to save America from a catastrophic betrayal, an FBI agent must stop a Russian mole in the White House.
"Here and Now and Then," by M. Chen…Kin Stewart is an everyday family man; working in IT, trying to keep the spark in his marriage, struggling to connect with his teenage daughter. But his current life is a far cry from his previous career…as a time-traveling secret agent from 2142.
"The Last Act," by B. Parks…Tommy Jump is an out-of-work stage actor who is approached by the FBI with the role of a lifetime: go undercover at a federal prison, impersonate a convicted felon and befriend an inmate who knows the location of documents that can be used to bring down a drug cartel.
"The Break Line," by J. Brabazon…when it comes to killing terrorists, British intelligence has always had one man they could rely on: Max MacLean. As an assassin, he has never missed, but Max has made one miscalculation and now he needs to pay the price.
"I Owe You One," by S. Kinsella…a story of love and empowerment about a young woman with a complicated family, a handsome man who might be “the one”, and an IOU that changes everything.
"Out of the Dark," by G. Hurwitz…Evan Smoak was raised and trained as part of the government’s Orphan Program, an off-the-books assassins operation. Using everything he learned, he broke with the Program and disappeared, reinventing himself as a man who helps the truly desperate.
The Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net. Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or like us on Facebook under Osage Library.
