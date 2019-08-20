Why does everyone seem to love summer reading so much? Perhaps it is the heat and the languor it inspires – one doesn’t have to move around much when reading. And what a perfectly portable form of entertainment.
With a book no one need ever be bored. Read in the car on the way to the beach, on the beach while the kids bury your feet in the sand and in the hotel room when the TV might wake the little ones from their much needed sleep.
You can read in a hammock, a boat, the bathtub, while floating on an inner tube, lying in the grass, on a porch swing, in the garden – there are no cords or plugs or volume control devices needed. Isn’t that what summer is all about?
We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:
"The Burglar," by T. Perry…Elle Stowell is a young woman in her twenties with an unconventional profession: burglary. She finds she must solve a string of murders or else become the next victim.
"The Coming Storm," by M. Alpert…America is on the brink of collapse, devastated by a brutal government trying to silence its citizens. Dr. Jenna Khan joins forces with two unlikely allies to resist the government’s plans.
"The Current," by T. Johnston…Grief, suspicion, the innocent and the guilty all stir to life in a cold Minnesota town where a young woman can come home, but still not be safe.
"The Red Address Book," by S. Lundberg…a 96-year-old woman writes down the memories if her eventful life as she pages through her decades-old address book. But the most profound moment of her life is still to come.
"Liar, Liar," by J. Patterson…Detective Harriet Blue is a very good cop gone bad. In the space of one week, she’s committed theft and fraud, resisted arrest, assaulted a police officer and become a dangerous fugitive from the law. Also on audiobook.
"New Iberia Blues," by J. L. Burke…the ritual murder of a young woman drives detective Dave Robicheaux into the dark corners of Hollywood, the Mafia, and the wetlands of Louisiana.
"The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls," by A. Gray…the Butler family has had their share of trials, as sisters Althea, Viola and Lillian can attest, but nothing prepared them for the literal trial that will upend their lives.
"The Hiding Place," by C.J. Tudor…the worst day of Joe’s life wasn’t when his sister went missing. It was the day she came back.
"The Lost Girls of Paris," by P. Janoff…a story of friendship and courage centered around three women and a ring of female secret agents during World War II.
"The Next to Die," by S. Hannah…a disturbing tale of psychological suspense that revolves around a chilling question: what if having a best friend could put you in the cross hairs of a killer?
"Bowlaway," by E. McCracken…a humorous novel about three generations of an unconventional New England family who own and operate a candlepin bowling alley.
"Malta Exchange," by S. Berry…Cotton Malone is in a deadly race for the Vatican’s oldest secret involving the Knights of Malta, a papal conclave and lost documents that could change history.
Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage,net. Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl for the latest news and events.
