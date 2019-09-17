Books are the beginning of every child’s education, for they awaken the life of the mind. All the world opens before a child who hears the words “Once upon a time…” All things seem suddenly possible.
Animals speak in books. Monsters grumble and snarl. Magicians cast their spells and every story usually has a happy ending.
To open the door on the adventure of reading, we need only read to our children from a very early age. Reading aloud is the first step toward instilling a lifelong love of books in our children.
And it is the easiest, most enjoyable and most effective way to provide children with the enthusiasm and skills necessary for success in school.
Studies show that children learn to read quickly and remain good readers throughout their school years when they first learn to love books by listening to them.
These recent arrivals at the library are great for reading aloud to your child: "The Donkey Egg," by Janet Stevens; "The King of Kindergarten," by Derrick Barnes; "Kitten and the Night Watchman," by John Sullivan; "The Last Peach," by Gus Gordon; "Lawrence in the Fall,"by Matthew Farina; "Made For Me," by Zack Bush; "Moon! Earth’s BestFriend," by Stacy McAnulty; "Night Job," by Karen Hesse; "Nobody Hugs a Cactus," by Carter Goodrich; and "Sheep Dog and Sheep Sheep," by Eric Barclay.
We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:
"All the Wrong Places," by J. Fielding…four women turn to online dating for companionship, only to find themselves in the crosshairs of a tech-savvy killer using an app to target his victims.
"Cemetery Road," by G. Iles…Marshall McEwan is one of the most successful journalists in Washington, D.C. When he discovers that his father is terminally ill he must return to his childhood home. A place he vowed never to go back to.
You have free articles remaining.
"The Chef,' by J. Patterson…Police detective by day, celebrity food truck chef by night, now Caleb Rooney has a new title; the most wanted. Also in large print.
"Girl in the Glass Box," by J. Grippando…Miami attorney Jack Swyteck lands in the heart of the contentious immigration debate when he takes on the case of an undocumented immigrant who fled to America to protect her daughter and save herself.
"Never Tell," by L. Gardner…a twisty thriller that puts D. D. Warren and Flora Dane on a shocking new case where one family’s secrets cost everything.
"The Perfect Alibi," by P. Margolin…a shocking accident, a little girl struggling to survive, and the childless aunt who transforms her own world to help her. Also in large print.
"Almost Home," by V. Luesse…with America’s entrance into World War II, Blackberry, Alabama has exploded virtually overnight. Workers from all over are coming for jobs in the local munitions plants and they’re moving into Dolly Chandler’s grand but fading family home turned boarding house.
"Black and Blue," by D. Rosenfelt…Doug Brock hasn’t had it easy since getting shot in the line of duty as a state police officer. Between the amnesia and having to solve murder cases, it hasn’t been the most restful recovery.
"The Echo Killing," by C. Daugherty…when a murder echoing a fifteen-year-old cold case rocks the Southern town of Savanah, crime reporter Harper McClain risks everything to find the identity of the calculated killer.
Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net. Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.