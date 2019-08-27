When was the last time someone read you a story? Remember how you enjoyed hearing someone read or tell a story? Your imagination ran away with you while you listened raptly until the end, then you pleaded for another one. During a story you forgot riding the school bus wasted half your life, there were monsters in your closet or tomorrow you had to clean your room.
Why should being an adult be different? Audiobooks can turn your daily commute, your errands or even housecleaning into story time! They allow you to read a book, plus accomplish the many things you do each day…without sitting still when you should be doing something else. Consider this an ultimate form of multitasking.
Audiobooks in libraries are nothing new: libraries have long been one of the most reliable sources for Talking Book services for the visually handicapped.
The modern audiobook, which comes in many sizes, lengths and formats, includes word-for-word unabridged recordings of books as well as abridgements, adaptations and dramatizations.
Listening to audiobooks increases reading accuracy by 52%; improves fluency, teaches pronunciation, and expands vocabulary; and improves comprehension by 76%. Eighty-five percent of what we learn, we learn by listening.
These books are just a fraction of the audiobooks offered at the library for your listening enjoyment:
“Rainy Day Friends,” by J. Shalvis…six months after Lanie Jacobs’ husband’s death, Lanie discovers that she isn’t the only one grieving his sudden passing. A serial adulterer, he left behind several other women who each believed she was his legally wedded wife.
“Liar, Liar,” by J. Patterson…detective Harriet Blue is a very good cop gone very bad. In the space of a week, she has committed theft and fraud, resisted arrest, assaulted a police officer, and become a dangerous fugitive from the law.
“Pandemic,” by R. Cook…veteran medical examiner Jack Stapleton is drawn into the dark underbelly of the organ transplant market where he comes face-to-face with a businessman willing to risk human lives in order to conquer a new frontier in medicine and if Jack’s not careful, the next life lost might be his own.
“Someone Like Me,” by M. R. Carey…Liz Kendall wouldn’t hurt a fly. But there’s another side to Liz; one that’s dark and malicious. And when her alter ego takes control, the consequences are devastating.
“Judgement,” by J. Finder…it was nothing more than a one-night stand. Judge Juliana Brody is rumored to be in consideration for the federal circuit but strings are being pulled in high places and a conspiracy turns her life upside down. Turning the tables on her adversaries will require her to be as ruthless as they are.
“Watcher in the Woods,” by K. Armstrong…when a U.S. marshall is shot dead only hours after showing up in Rockton, Casey Duncan, the only detective on a police force of three, must figure out who murdered him before the killer strikes again.
Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by email at osagepl@osage.net. Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or like us on Facebook under Osage Library.
