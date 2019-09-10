Storytime, for ages 3-5 years, will begin at 9:30 am on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and continue through Oct. 23.
Brick-Time for first through fourth grades will be offered after school on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Kids will build with Legos and snacks will be offered.
Fun-Time for third through sixth grades will be held on early out school days, on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Oct. 23. There will be crafts, games and snacks for the kids.
Watch the library’s Facebook page for further updates.
Parents and adults who care for children can nurture a child's appreciation of books and reading. Although learning to read is a complex process, the most important step is exposing children to reading at home.
Here's what you can do:
1. Make sure children catch you reading and writing at home.
2. Make sure there are books, magazines, and newspapers in your home.
3. Use your library card. Obtain one for your child. Make sure visits to the library become part of your weekly routine.
4. If your child has enjoyed a movie, video or TV program based on a book, see if your library has that book or others by the same author. Read together.
5. Monitor computer and TV time. Children glued to screens may be robbed of valuable time for creative play and books.
6. Young children benefit from poems and rhymes - they teach appreciation of the pleasurable sounds of language.
You have free articles remaining.
7. Do not criticize your child's reading preferences. Tastes do mature! Many successful people cut their teeth on “junk” books.
8. Read to your child every day, even after the child starts school. A bedtime story is a great way to end a full day.
9. Take advantage of public library programs. They are free.
Studies show that children who are read to regularly, and who find pleasure in books, are more likely to want to learn reading and writing skills in school.
Enjoy these books and stories with your children:
Iowa Children’s Choice Award Nominees 2019-2020: “Wishtree,” by Katherine Applegate; “A Whole New Ball Game,” by Phil Bildner; “All Rise for the Honorable Perry T. Cook,” by Leslie Connor; “Moving Target,” by Christina Diaz; “Restart,” by Gordon Korman; “Upside-Down Magic,” by Sarah Mlynowski; “Finding Perfect,” by Elly Swartz; “A Boy Called Bat,” by Elana Arnold; “The Wild Robot,” by Peter Brown and “Peculiar Incident,” by Lindsay Currie.
We have recently added several new books to the collection, including:
“Crimson Lake,” by Sydney detective, Ted Conkaffey agrees to help eccentric private investigator Amanda Pharrell with a case full of deception and obsession.
“Crown Jewel,” by C. Reichs…stolen sports cars, brilliant casino heists, and the brazen kidnapping of a prince; only the shadowy spy-for-hire Simon Riske can stop the mastermind behind it all.
“Daisy Jones and the 6,” by T. Reid…the band, Daisy Jones and the 6, saw their album come to define the rock ‘n’ roll era of the late seventies. But no one knows the reason behind the group’s split on the night of their final concert at Chicago Stadium on July 12, 1979. Until now.
“Me For You,” by L. Winston…a heartfelt portrait of loss and grief, hope and forgiveness, and the imperfect people coming together to create a perfect love story.
The Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net. Visit our website www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or like us on Facebook under Osage Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.