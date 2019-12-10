Santa’s stopping at the Osage Public Library! Stop in on Dec. 11 from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. to tell Santa your Christmas wishes. Everyone is welcome.
Remember to bring your camera, as a photographer will not be available.
Amid all of the holiday hubbub – shopping, cooking, visiting – it’s easy to forget a central element of Christmas: the retelling of cherished stories handed down from generation to generation. Using Christmas stories as starting points, why not turn the holidays back into a season of stories? The nights are long and cold, the kids are home from school and reading together can be a great way to get back that feeling of family closeness and holiday magic.
Since the holidays are a time for making memories with your children, adding reading to family traditions associates the activity with pleasure, private time and relaxation. You can reinforce this connection by giving books to your children as holiday gifts. They will develop a collection of books that have wonderful memories attached to them.
The holidays may be the perfect time to begin reading aloud together, but you can continue the tradition all year long. The joy of sharing a story can carry over into a regular bedtime story time for younger kids, while older ones can turn holiday memories and treasured gifts into a lifelong pastime.
Here’s a great selection of read-aloud storybooks from the Osage Library:
"Llama, Llama Holiday Drama" by Anna Dewdney; "Auntie Claus" by Elise Primavera; "Welcome Comfort" by Patricia Polacco; "Christmas Wombat" by Jack French: "Why Christmas Trees Aren’t Perfect" by Dick Schneider; "Muddypaw’s First Christmas" by Paul Bright; "Charlie and the Christmas Kitty" by Ree Drummand; "The Legend of the Candy Cane" by Lori Walburg; "Humphrey’s Christmas" by Sally Hunter: "It’s Christmas, David" by David Shannon; "Merry Christmas, Mom and Dad" by Mercer Mayer; "God Gave Us Christmas" by Lisa Bergren; I’m Not Santa by Jonathan Allen; "Hurry Santa" by Julie Sykes; "Room For a Little One" by Martin Waddell; "Christmas Won’t Wait" by Eve Tharlet; "Albert’s Christmas" by Leslie Tryon; "Snowden" by Nancy Carlson; "Christmas for the Snowmen" by Wolfram Hanel; "The Wild Christmas Reindeer" by Jan Brett; and everyone’s favorite "The Night Before Christmas" by Clement Moore.
New books for holiday reading for Mom and Dad:
"Almost Midnight" by P. Doiron: A deadly attack on one of Maine’s last wild wolves leads game warden Mike Bowditch to an even bigger criminal conspiracy.
"Lock Every Door" by R. Sager: Jules Larsen’s new job as an apartment sitter at one of Manhattan’s most glamorous and secretive buildings has several rules -- no visitors, no nights spent away from the apartment and no disturbing the other residents, all of whom are rich and famous.
"A Family of Strangers" by E. Richards: All her life, Ryan Gracey watched her perfect older sister, Wendy, from afar. Now there’s been a murder and Wendy believes she’ll be wrongfully accused. Is Wendy, who always seemed so perfect, just a perfect liar or worse?
"Mrs. Everything" by J. Weiner: tells the story of two sisters who, with their different dreams and different paths, offer answers to the question, How should a woman be in the world?
"Someone We Know" by S. Lapena: In a quiet suburb in upstate New York, a teenager has been sneaking into houses and into the owner’s computers as well – learning their secrets, and maybe sharing some of them, too.
The Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Contact the library by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net. Visit the website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or follow and like the library's Facebook page under Osage Library.
