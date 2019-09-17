Youth of all ages enjoyed a variety of stories, music, games, bingo, crafts and a “Break-In” challenge during the Osage Public Library’s “Back-to-School” Party.
Activities included Kyera Reams playing the ukulele and reading stories. Student volunteers, Taryn Henderson, Tucker Henderson, Haiden Lau, Ava Reams and Sammi Scharper, helped with the events throughout the day.
The Osage Public Library fall youth programs will start on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with story time at 9:30 a.m. There will be a variety of stories, music, crafts and activities. This program is for 3-5 year olds, accompanied with an adult. Other children and siblings are welcome to attend. However the activities are geared toward the 3-5 year old skill level. Story time will be held every Wednesday beginning September 11 and continuing through November 20.
Brick/Lego Time for 1st through 4th graders will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on September 18 and October 16. This is an open building time where youth can build and create their own designs or try some suggested “challenges.” The library remote control “Lego vehicles” youth can use during this time.
The student’s creations will be put on display in the library. The library has a variety of Legos for youth to use during the program. If you have or know of someone who has extra Legos, the library is looking for donations.
The library is also hosting Fun Time events on early out days, 2-3:30 p.m., on Wednesday Sept. 25 and Oct. 23 for 3rd through 6th graders. This event will include games, crafts, activities and snacks. To help in planning, please pre-register at least 1 day before Fun-Time events. Call 641-732-3323 or email: childrenopl@osage.net to sign-up.
During Autumn Artistry, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday September 21, the library will have pumpkin decorating, crafts and other activities for kids. Youth under 10 must be accompanied by an adult or caregiver.
All of the above programs will be held at the Osage Public Library, 406 Main St., Osage, and are free. If you have any questions please feel free to contact the library, 641-723-3323.
